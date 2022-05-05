A Ma Maniere Responds to Possible Burglary at Its Atlanta Location That Left One Police Officer Shot

A police officer was shot early this morning responding to a possible burglary at A Ma Maniére in Atlanta.

The incident, which was first reported by 11alive.com, was confirmed by Atlanta Police Department assistant chief Darin Schierbaum during a press conference this morning.

According to Schierbaum, officers from the Zone 5 precinct responded to a possible burglary at 5:56 a.m. ET at a business located at 969 Marietta St., the address of A Ma Maniére. In the hours that followed, news reporter Steve Gehlbach of WSB-TV shared an image via Twitter of a hole in the store’s wall.

Schierbaum said one shot was fired while the officers were conducting the investigation into the possible burglary, striking an officer. Other officers on scene administered life-saving care and applied tourniquets, Schierbaum said, and the officer who’s name was not revealed is at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Related A Ma Maniére Releases 'Your Airness' Film Ahead of Air Jordan 2 Collaboration Launch James Whitner's APB Store Releases the Sustainability-Minded 'For Locals' Apparel Collection A Ma Maniére Owner James Whitner's Partnership With the Jordan Brand Is Deeper Than Product

Schierbaum noted that one person has been detained, who might be a security guard affiliated with the business. The person was brought to the public safety headquarters to be questioned by investigators.

According to officials, investigations into the burglary and the officer’s shooting are active.

This afternoon, A Ma Maniére shared a statement on social media.

“We are saddened by the incident at our Atlanta location this morning. We are grateful for the prompt response by the local authorities and our thoughts are with the injured officer and his family at this time. An investigation is underway, our team is safe, and we are thankful for the community’s support as we all work diligently to reopen to serve you,” the statement read.

FN has reached out to A Ma Maniére for comment.

A Ma Maniére is one of the boutiques under The Whitaker Group umbrella, founded by retail mogul James Whitner. Other retail banners under The Whitaker Group include Social Status, Prosper and APB.

In late-January, Whitner and The Whitaker Group team walked through the newly-erected building that will soon become the home of the next A Ma Maniére door, located at 479 Edgewood Ave. SE in an area of Atlanta replete with respected Black-owned businesses.