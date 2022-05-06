U.S. Adds 428,000 Jobs in April, Unemployment Rate Stays at 3.6%

The U.S. economy added 428,000 jobs in April and the unemployment rate remained unchanged from March at 3.6%, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

This number represents little change from March, which saw an increase of a newly revised figure of 431,000 jobs, recently adjusted by 3,000 from the originally reported 431,000.

Notable job gains continued in leisure and hospitality, manufacturing and in transportation and warehousing. Retail, added 29,000 jobs in April, led by a 24,000 job gain in food and beverage stores and a 12,000 job gain in general merchandise stores. This was offset by losses in building material and garden supply stores and health and personal cares stores.