4.3 Million People Quit Their Jobs in May, Job Openings Drop to 11.3 Million

About 4.3 million people quit their jobs in May at a rate of 2.8%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This number represented little change from the 4.4 million people who quit in April at a rate of 2.9%.

Quits decreased by 33,000 in real estate and rental and leasing, by 19,000 in state and local government education, and by 15,000 in retail trade. Quits increased by 19,000 in arts, entertainment, and recreation.

The total number of separations in May, which includes quits, layoffs and discharges, was 6 million at a rate of 3.9%, marking little change from the the month before. Layoffs and discharges totaled 1.4 million.