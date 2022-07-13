‘Women Who Rock’ Will Make Big Return on August 3

It’s a pivotal time for women in power. A new crop of game-changing entrepreneurs is invigorating the industry with dynamic strategies — from innovative product to bold partnerships.

On the evening of Aug. 3 at The Plaza in New York, FN and Two Ten Footwear Foundation will come together once again to host the “Women Who Rock” event to shine a light on these bright talents.

Founder and chief creative officer of Loeffler Randall, Jessie Randall. CREDIT: Courtesy of Loeffler Randall

After networking and cocktails, a special panel discussion featuring Olympian-turned-entrepreneur Allyson Felix, Birdies’ CEO and co-founder Bianca Gates and Loeffler Randall founder and creative director Jessie Randall will highlight their unique journeys, the challenges they’ve overcome and the opportunities ahead.

All three women are fiercely passionate about supporting other women.

“I didn’t know that there was such a huge issue with women not being involved in the process of making shoes,” Felix told FN last year when she won the FNAA Launch of the Year. “As a professional runner, [to know that] the shoes I’m wearing are not made for women, that’s crazy. How is that still happening?”

Bianca Gates CREDIT: EMILY DULLA

Women Who Rock, which is being held as a complementary event to the FN Summit on Aug. 3, is sponsored by Birdies.

To register, go here.