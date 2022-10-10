×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Something Navy Taps Saks’ Betty Wang as First President

By Nikara Johns
Nikara Johns

Nikara Johns

More Stories By Nikara

View All
Betty Wang
Betty Wang
CREDIT: FN Archives

Arielle Charnas’ Something Navy brand has found its first president. According to WWD, the company tapped Betty Wang for the position.

Most notably, Wang was VP, divisional merchandise manager for handbags and accessories at Saks Fifth Avenue. Prior to taking the role at Something Navy the fashion exec was an independent consultant.

Other previous positions have included merchandise manager of ready-to-wear and designer boutique at Shopbop as well as buyer and planner for women’s apparel at Bloomingdale’s.

Charnas, who launched Something Navy as a fashion blog in 2009, has built a social media fan base that’s fiercely loyal and engaged, and has subsequently led to the launch of her own lifestyle brand. “What sets me apart is that a lot of these girls focus on beautiful images, the traveling, the extravagant trips, whereas I’m just at home hanging out in my apartment. It’s not that it’s more real; it’s just a different lifestyle,” she told FN in a May 2019 cover story.

Related

Inside Saks Fifth Avenue's New Men's Floor: 15 Designer Shop-in-Shops and 23 New Brands

Nina Dobrev Gives Major Barbiecore Vibes In Floral Mini Dress & 7-Inch Heels To Co-Host Valentino x Saks Fifth Avenue Luncheon

Chlöe Bailey Gleams in Sequins, Cutouts, Sky-High Heels and More for Saks Fifth Avenue's Fall Campaign

Arielle Charnas Something Navy
Arielle Charnas
CREDIT: Justin Bettman for FN

With help from CEO Matt Scanlan, who is also the co-founder and chief executive of the cashmere brand Naadam, Charnas continues to expand the brand. After her successful partnership with Nordstrom came to an end in 2019, Something Navy launched as an independent brand the following year. In 2020, Charnas opened also her first flagship boutique in New York.

Ba&sh and Something Navy
Ba&sh and Something Navy boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ba&sh
“Arielle has this really great, creative, inspirational fashion style and a really engaged community Something Navy is not just a fashion brand but it’s a lifestyle and media brand. That was really appealing to me, to really get closer to customers and the community she built,” Wang told WWD.
FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad