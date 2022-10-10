Something Navy Taps Saks’ Betty Wang as First President

Arielle Charnas’ Something Navy brand has found its first president. According to WWD, the company tapped Betty Wang for the position.

Most notably, Wang was VP, divisional merchandise manager for handbags and accessories at Saks Fifth Avenue. Prior to taking the role at Something Navy the fashion exec was an independent consultant.

Other previous positions have included merchandise manager of ready-to-wear and designer boutique at Shopbop as well as buyer and planner for women’s apparel at Bloomingdale’s.

Charnas, who launched Something Navy as a fashion blog in 2009, has built a social media fan base that’s fiercely loyal and engaged, and has subsequently led to the launch of her own lifestyle brand. “What sets me apart is that a lot of these girls focus on beautiful images, the traveling, the extravagant trips, whereas I’m just at home hanging out in my apartment. It’s not that it’s more real; it’s just a different lifestyle,” she told FN in a May 2019 cover story.

With help from CEO Matt Scanlan, who is also the co-founder and chief executive of the cashmere brand Naadam, Charnas continues to expand the brand. After her successful partnership with Nordstrom came to an end in 2019, Something Navy launched as an independent brand the following year. In 2020, Charnas opened also her first flagship boutique in New York.