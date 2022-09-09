Kim Kardashian Is the New Face of Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman has tapped Kim Kardashian to be its new face. The reality star and entrepreneur will star in the brand’s upcoming fall ’22 campaign as part its rebrand strategy.

Through Kardashian, Stuart Weitzman will continue its history of being inspired by women “who are brave and bold, courageous and confident, spirited and sexy — and above all else, strong.”

Also part of the company’s revitalization includes a new logo and typeface, as well as a new signature pattern and color codes. There will be striking black-and-white photography along with a new dominant color in a shade of lilac, for example.

Through these tactics, the brand said it aims to resonate with millennial consumers — its redefined target demographic, while also engaging its existing loyal customer base.

Related Tapestry Outlines Goal to Reach $8 Billion in Revenue by Fiscal Year 2025 Kim Kardashian Launches Private Equity Firm With Carlyle Alum, Kris Jenner Joins as Partner Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' Magazine with Bleached Eyebrows & Blond Hair in Daring Jockstraps With Boots

“Stuart Weitzman has been an iconic fixture in the luxury footwear industry for over 35 years, and I am excited to steer our new chapter with the goal of building brand heat and gaining market share in the category,” CEO Giorgio Sarné said in a statement. “When you know Stuart Weitzman, you get obsessed about the brand. I’m so thrilled for customers to experience our world in this powerful new way.”

At Stuart Weitzman revenue growth is expected at a low-double digit three-year CAGR to $450 million while expanding operating margin to high-single-digits, according to parent company Tapestry, which also owns Coach, and Kate Spade. Today, the firm announced a new three-year growth strategy at its 2022 Investor Day. The new plan is aimed at driving sustainable, profitable growth and significant cash return to shareholders while building on the success of its Acceleration Program.

“Over the last two years, we radically transformed our company, with a sharpened focus on the consumer and commitment to brand building, delivering standout results,” Joanne Crevoiserat, CEO of Tapestry, said in a statement. “From this strong foundation, we have tremendous runway and are poised to drive continued growth across each of our iconic brands.

Among the new goals includes new financial targets for the years ahead. The company now expects to achieve revenue of $8 billion by fiscal year 2025, reflecting a three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% to 7%.