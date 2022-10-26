Kanye West Shows Up Uninvited to Skechers Headquarters, Escorted Off Property

Kanye “Ye” West is seemingly on the move. One day after Adidas ended its partnership with the Yeezy founder, West “arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles” on Wednesday afternoon, according to the company.

In a statement from Skechers, West was engaging in unauthorized filming, which led to him and his party to being escorted from the building by two Skechers executives after a brief conversation.

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the statement read. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

Skechers, which has been led by CEO and chairman of the board Robert Greenberg since it was founded in 1993, has not previously worked with West.

This is the latest from the rapper-turned-designer after weeks of antics, which included West’s now infamous rant and “White Lives Matter” shirt at the Yeezy SZN 9 fashion show in Paris at the start of the month, as well as his continuation of antisemitic remarks and rhetoric.

Along with Adidas, Balenciaga, CAA, Vogue and Gap have also cut ties with West. Yesterday, Foot Locker Inc. told FN that it would be removing Yeezy shoes from its sales floors in light of recent news surrounding the fashion brand. Gap, which ended its contract with Yeezy in September, said on Tuesday that it was taking “immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product” from stores. Gap said it had also shut down YeezyGap.com.

In light of recent events, West is also no longer a billionaire, according to Forbes magazine.

The publication officially denounced the rapper’s billionaire status on Tuesday afternoon, following a string of conflicts — including the termination of his longstanding Adidas partnership. Forbes estimated last April that the deal contributes $1.5 billion to his $2 billion net worth, according to its annual billionaires list assessment. According to the magazine, West’s net worth is now estimated to be $400 million.