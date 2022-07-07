FN CEO Summit: New Speakers Announced!

Excitement is building for the FN CEO Summit, now just weeks away.

The can’t-miss August market week event is set for Aug. 3 at The Plaza. Register for the FN CEO Summit here.

Today, FN announces more all-star speakers, including FDRA president and CEO Matt Priest, who will be in conversation with Genesco President and CEO Mimi Vaughn. A special panel focused on emerging talent has also been added, and will feature Marina Larroudé, founder of her namesake brand. Other panel speakers will be announced shortly.

D’wayne Edwards

Other speakers to date include an all-star lineup of executives and retailers: Dick Johnson, Foot Locker chairman and CEO; Sarah Mensah, VP and GM of Nike North America; Diane Sullivan, chairman and CEO of Caleres; Neil Clifford, CEO of Kurt Geiger; Scott Schaefer, CEO of Zappos.com; and D’Wayne Edwards, founder of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design.

Neil Clifford, Kurt Geiger CEO. CREDIT: Kurt Geiger

These innovative leaders, who are at the center of the most powerful brands and retailers, will discuss the burning topics the industry is facing in a fast-changing world, including inflationary pressures, which show no signs of abating. Execs will open up about the road ahead as recession fears mount.

Another urgent topic across the business is diversity and inclusion, and trailblazing leaders will discuss how they are igniting change inside their companies and across their communities.

Sponsors of FN’s CEO Summit include FDRA, Lightspeed NuORDER Inc. and Aetrex. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, email Amanda Smith at asmith@fairchildfashion.com.