Fashion Industry Leaders Share Experiences of Micro-Aggressions & Feeling Unwelcome

Micro-aggressions and the feelings that come after them were among the topics explored at Fairchild Media Group’s Fashion Equity Diversity Forum held on March 23. The virtual event examined fashion and beauty’s progress on diversity and representation through candid conversations by leaders and power players in the industry.

Bri Hall, a content creator and podcast host of Count to Ten, moderated a discussion of personal experiences on how micro-aggressions manifest in the workplace and throughout everyday life — and the unwelcome space they can create for marginalized communities.

A common experience the panelists shared was how quickly some micro-aggressions can occur. “They can take you by surprise,” Hall, who identifies as Black, said of some of her past encounters.

Related How Nike Is Progressing With Its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commitments + Its Goals for 2025 Macy's Will Spend $5 Billion by 2025 on Improving Diversity and Sustainability Efforts Retail Executives From LVMH, Prada, Capri Holdings, and More on How Their Companies are Advancing Diversity and Inclusion

Indeed. Elizabeth A. Morrison, the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Levi Straus & Co., shared that she recently had an unexpected encounter with someone that resulted in a micro-aggression. Morrison, who identifies as Black and is based in Los Angeles, recalled taking her friend and her sister, who was visiting from out of town, to the Venice Canals, a picturesque LA community known to attract tourists because of its canals, landscaping, tony homes and resemblance to Italy’s city.

“We were there laughing, talking, having a good time and taking pictures, which was what quite a few groups of tourists were doing,” Morrison said. “Out of the blue, a woman who was pushing a baby stroller — we’re three black women and she was a white woman walking with another white woman — came up to us and interrupted our conversation and said, ‘Are you lost?’ And my sister and I looked at each other, and my girlfriend immediately was like, ‘No, we’re not expletive lost.’ And I was just taken aback. I didn’t understand what had just happened. And it happened so quickly… it’s just one of those moments where you’re like, ‘Why did that just happen?’ And you don’t want to think it’s because of the color of your skin, and you don’t want to think it’s because of your identity. But what other reason is there? We didn’t look lost. We weren’t acting lost and we weren’t lost.”

Danielle Williams Eke, who identifies as Black and is the design director of luxury size-inclusive e-tailer 11 Honoré, also recalled a micro-aggression that diminished a positive experience during a moment that was one of the highlights of her career. “Mine actually took place at Fashion Week,” she said.

“I came to the show with my hair and makeup done just because I knew that our hair and makeup team would be focusing on the models, but I had the intention of having them touch up my hair and my makeup at the show. The show was about to start, and so I went up to the makeup artist that I had actually met earlier that day as we were talking through our inspiration for the team and for the models. I went up to her and asked her, ‘could you give me a quick lip?’ because that was really all we had time for, and her response to me was ‘no, like, not even a little bit.’ It was really snarky, really rude. And initially, I thought maybe she was being sarcastic. So, you know, step back for a little bit. I gave a little laugh and then found out she wasn’t being sarcastic. And that just really took me off guard. It was one of the biggest days of my careers… And in two seconds, I felt this big because it was really dismissive, really rude.”

“Typically, I find the micro-aggressions that I encounter are kind of like, ‘Why are you supposed to be in this space? Why are you in this space?’ Long story short, the show has started. I’m kind of behind the models about to walk out — the final walk that all of the designers do — and I feel a tap on my shoulder and it was the lady I had asked to do my lip… And she’s like, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry.’ I guess she didn’t realize I was the designer — I don’t know how because I had met her earlier that day and my face was on this big handout. But she apologized.”

“But again, that moment kind of took me back, like, ‘why should I be in this space? I don’t feel comfortable in this space,’ which is often just something that I deal with on a daily basis, especially within the fashion industry,” Williams Eke said. “[The makeup artist] sent me a note after the show with lip care (products), so there is redemption that can happen after you perpetrate these micro-aggressions, which I did appreciate, but that was a moment where it was the biggest night of my life, but in two seconds, I felt like nothing.”

Sometimes it’s unconscious bias at play for those who perpetrate micro-aggressions. And it can lead to an opportunity to educate someone about their offenses.

Pamela Zapata, who identifies as Afro-Latina and is the founder of talent agency Society 18, recalled how a first-time face-to-face meeting with someone she had conducted business with resulted in an assumption of her status.

“The specific client that we had, she’s 18, so a lot of the work that we did was with her mom because her mom was kind of co-managing with us,” Zapata said. “Our client is black and her mother is white and her father is black. In the world of COVID, everything’s remote; every conversation we had had up until the day I met her was through phone calls.”

Continuing, “I had a trip and come out to LA to meet (the mother) for the first time and I remember when she saw me, she said, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re not what I thought you were going to look like at all.’ And initially I said, ‘what did you think I was going to look like… What did you have in mind?’ And she said, ‘I thought you were, you know, blond hair, blue eyes.’”

Zapata described feeling “a mix of emotions” after the comments.

“I was angry, and then I was like, ‘OK, well, thank you.’ But then also that’s insulting. I could tell that she was confused and caught up on her words, but she didn’t really understand the power behind those words and what that really meant. I think just because I was articulate and I could negotiate a deal and make a contract that I couldn’t have been a person of color, right? So, I feel like that’s something that hit me really hard.”

Zapata used the moment to create awareness.

“I tried to educate her and let her know that that it kind of made me feel a certain type of way because her daughter is Black and her experience and her daughter’s experience are very different,” Zapata explained. “I think it’s important to understand why what she just said came off very offensive.”