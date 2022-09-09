DSW’s New President Doug Howe On His First Few Months Leading the Retailer

In the three months he’s served in his new role as president of DSW at Designer Brands Inc., Doug Howe has come to appreciate the power of a store.

Though familiar to working with a large store fleet — Howe served as the chief merchandising officer at Kohl’s before joining DSW — the executive is now overseeing a plan to optimize its stores as fulfillment centers and platforms of discovery for its company-owned and partner brands.

Howe is based in Columbus, though he’s spent the last 90 days “completely being immersed” in store visits and team meeting as he orients himself at the helm of the footwear chain. He’s even dropped in twice to the chain’s “laboratory” store in Hedwig, Texas, where the company is testing its “warehouse reimagined” store concept that consolidates the retailer’s 20,000 to 25,000 square foot-stores into more efficient 15,000 square-foot locations and uses digital technology to tell brand stories.

“There’s just nothing like that experience when you’re in a store, talking to the sales associates who interact with the customer in real time, every day,” Howe said. It’s just a great place to gather feedback and their observations about opportunities.”

Getting to know the chain at the store level is essential for Howe, who joins a company that views its stores as a key channel to drive sales, elevate brands and fulfill orders. Same-store sales for DBI were up 6.2% in Q2, on top of same-store sales growth of 84.9% in Q2 of 2021.

Via the company’s more than 500 stores, DSW is able to fulfill digital orders for customers across the country. But these stores also bring the company’s broad assortment of owned and national brands “to life in a big way,” Howe said, referring to in-store merchandising plans and shop-in-shop concepts.

DSW’s “store of the future,” will consolidate stores into more efficient 15,000 square-foot locations. CREDIT: Designer Brands Inc.