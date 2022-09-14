After Foot Fetish Mockery, Former Jets Coach Rex Ryan Brings ‘Expert’ Knowledge to Dr. Scholl’s In New Partnership

Dr. Scholl's®, the most trusted brand in footcare, announces partnership with former head football coach and self-proclaimed foot expert, Rex Ryan to launch the brand's new Instant Cool Athlete's Foot Treatment Spray and Wipes

Dr. Scholl’s has added a new brand ambassador to its roster. And he’s already been sure to put his best foot forward.

The orthopedic foot care brand has tapped the former New York Jets coach and “self-proclaimed foot expert” Rex Ryan as a new ambassador to help launch the company’s Athlete’s Foot spray and wipes. Via the partnership, Ryan will mentor the University of North Carolina football team regarding foot care tips. Foot and ankle surgeon and star of TLC’s My Feet Are Killing Me, Dr. Brad Schaeffer, will also help coach UNC football players regarding proper foot care as well.

The partnership builds on a years-long joke surrounding Ryan and his apparent interest in feet. Rumor’s of this “fetish” surged in 2010, when videos of Ryan’s wife’s feet — which appeared to include Ryan offscreen — began to surface while he was the head coach of the New York Jets. Since then, Ryan has rolled with — and often embraced — the barrage of jokes centered around his interest in feet.

“Two things are for certain: I know football, and I know feet,” said Ryan in a statement. “But the stigma around talking about feet has always felt so unnecessary to me. I’m excited to share my expert knowledge with these young Tarheels and help them step up their game – including tackling Athlete’s Foot with the help of Dr. Scholl’s.”

Athlete’s Foot is a fungal infection in the toes that often occurs in people with consistently sweaty and damp feet.

Kate Godbout, SVP marketing at Scholl’s, said in a statement that the company is “thrilled to partner with such an iconic figure in football to help us drive awareness and education about Athlete’s Foot and how to treat it.”

“It’s important consumers learn to speak candidly about the condition and understand the benefits of ‘tackling’ it head-on with Dr. Scholl’s for instant relief,” Godbout said.