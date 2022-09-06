D’Amelio Family to Launch Footwear, Skincare Products Via New Brand House

The D’Amelio family is getting into the brand-building business.

The family, which includes social media starlet sister duo Dixie and Charli as well as parents Marc and Heidi, on Tuesday announced the launch of D’Amelio Brands. The venture today announces $6 million in seed funding from a group of investors including Fanatics Inc. CEO Michael Rubin, Apple’s SVP of Services Eddy Cue, Lions Gate Entertainment CEO Jon Feltheimer, Autograph co-chairman and D’Amelio Brands cofounder Richard Rosenblatt and more.

Via D’Amelio Brands, the family plans to launch a slew of new products that reflects values of being “socially aware and diverse.” The company plans to start by launching a women’s footwear line and a skincare line by the end of 2022, with expansions slated for 2023. The shoe collection is currently in the production and creative process.

Products will initially be sold in direct-to-consumer channels, though the company is considering retail partnerships, according to a Bloomberg report.

Since rising to fame via TikTok, sisters Dixie and Charli have partnered on collaborations with several brands such as Valentino, Prada, Burberry, Puma, and Morphe and launched their own clothing brand, Social Tourist, in 2021. Outside the fashion space, they have also collaborated with brands like Dunkin Donuts, Halo, Lightricks, and Fiton. The family was the subject of a Hulu docuseries that launched last year, the second series of which will premiere this month.

“After years of working with other brands on deals and partnerships, we have an innate knowledge of what consumers are looking for as well as the ability to identify voids in the marketplace,” said Marc D’Amelio. “We are so excited to announce this new venture and launch our own brand, giving us the ability to create products that are true to us and speak directly to our community.”