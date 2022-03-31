Calia’s New Brand Faces Shawn Johnson, Dascha Polanco Share Their Go-to Positive Affirmations

Dick’s Sporting Goods exclusive label Calia is moving on to its next chapter. It first launched as Calia by Carrie Underwood in spring 2015 and in November 2021, Underwood revealed that she would be exiting the brand.

On Wednesday, the fitness company unveiled its plan post-Underwood featuring its newest brand faces. Making up what the retailer is calling the “Calia Collective” includes former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East, actress Dascha Polanco, influencer Hannah Bronfman and golf correspondent Alexandra O’Laughlin.

In the virtual preview of the spring ’22 collection, Nina Barjesteh, senior vice president of product development and design for Dick’s, said Calia will be launching new product categories including running, golf and maternity. The four women in the Calia Collective will also be featured in the company’s marketing campaigns for the upcoming season.

During the event, each ambassador weighed in on their own fitness journeys — much of it comprising of mental health and wellness checks as well as physical exercise routines.

Johnson East told FN, “My husband and I actually have an agreement where we each get at least one hour a day of like workout time or whatever it is you want to do with it. We know for our personal sanity and how we operate as humans, we’re always better off if we have a good hour to ourselves.”

Shawn Johnson East in Calia’s spring ’22 line. CREDIT: Courtesy of Calia

“Definitely just to be still within yourself for one moment is important,” added Polanco. “I have to remind myself ‘I’m a warrior, I’m a warrior, I’m a warrior,’ and I’m worthy to endure the journey and the path ahead of me. So push through. And that’s what I’ve been focusing on.”

Dascha Polanco in Calia’s spring ’22 line. CREDIT: Courtesy of Calia

Practicing positivity and visualizing success has also proved to be beneficial for the Calia Collective brand faces.

“Whatever you visualize will come true,” said Johnson East. “If it’s fear, anxiety, doubt, regret, all of those can so easily seep into our daily life, especially like my toddler’s life. And if I feel it, she’ll feel it. So it’s just kind of a daily reminder of thinking: ‘I can. I will. I’m able. I’m capable. I’m worthy.'”