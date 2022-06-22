The Black Footwear Forum Returns This Fall in Detroit

The Black Footwear Forum (BFF), formerly known as The African American Footwear Forum (AAFF) will convene once again this year, this time in Detroit.

The forum, which addresses and analyzes diversity issues in the footwear field, will feature a gathering of industry leaders and executives between September 16 and 18, 2022. The annual event was created in partnership with the Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design (Michigan’s first and only HBCU and the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA).

“With the opening of the Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design in May, we are well positioned to welcome black footwear industry professionals to our new campus in Detroit this Fall.” said Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design president Dr. D’Wayne Edwards. “I can think of no better way to celebrate Detroit Month of Design in September than to host the Black Footwear Forum and bring the footwear industry to our great city. Stay tuned as we unveil many exciting updates about the event in the coming weeks because this will be a very special gathering.”