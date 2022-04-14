3 Inspirational Quotes From Allyson Felix as She Announces Retirement

Allyson Felix is closing a chapter on a storied career. On Wednesday, the Olympic track & field athlete took to Instagram to announce that this year will be her final season of competition.

“I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I’m not sure if I have anything left to give. I want to say goodbye and thank you to the sport and people who have helped shape me the only way I know how — with one last run,” she wrote. Adding, “This season I’m running for women. I’m running for a better future for my daughter. I’m running for you.”



Felix — the most decorated woman in Olympic track-and-field history and the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympic history — gained national attention in 2019 when she made a public split from her sponsor, Nike, over its unfair policies regarding pregnant athletes. So in June 2021, Felix debuted her own sneaker label, which she co-founded with her brother, Wes Felix. Saysh is described as a “by women, for women” imprint that also has a strong community focus.

By launching her own brand, an act that landed her FN’s Launch of the Year award in 2021, Felix has been able to rewrite some of the rules of the male-dominated athletic footwear world. And while this may be her last season running herself, the star athlete launched a podcast in March, titled “Mountaintop Conversations,” where she and her brother have candid conversations with cultural leaders, including Stacey Abrams, Melody Ehsani, Candace Parker and more.



Here, look back at some of Felix’s most-inspirational quotes as told to FN.

“When you believe in something and you want to do something the right way, stand up for yourself and speak your truth.”

“More founders of color, more women founders — it’s so important to see that in action and to have people at the table who not only are there but who have a voice and are decision makers. That’s a great place to start — and giving more people opportunities. I want [Saysh] to be a place where women and women of color can grow their careers.

“There’s also power in the collective. I know for me, I did feel so alone when I was going through all of that. But when I spoke out and when there were other women who spoke out as colleagues of mine, I felt so much better. Our voice was so much stronger.”