Ugg Honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day With Special Patches, Volunteerism & $10,000 Donation to Support Mental Health Initiatives

As a champion of people and planet, Ugg commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day of service that helps to empower individuals, strengthen communities, bridge barriers, address social problems, and move us closer to Dr. King’s vision of a “Beloved Community.” With internal and external-facing programs, Ugg will energize its employees and consumers around a vision of volunteerism.

Ugg enlists New York-based designer and embroiderer, Shakira Javonni to create a special patch to honor Martin Luther King Jr. CREDIT: UGG

To further amplify its initiative, the global lifestyle brand will continue its ongoing FEEL YOU Features series and will highlight New York-based designer and embroiderer Shakira Javonni, who was commissioned to create a special patch of Martin Luther King Jr. Javonni specializes in chainstitch embroidery and creating one of one sustainable garments. Most of her inspiration comes from Black culture and historical Black figures and artists.

Shakira Javonni specializes in chainstitch embroidery and creates unique sustainable garments. She pulls inspiration from Historical Black figures and artists. CREDIT: UGG

Her goal is to create pieces that will last a lifetime and be passed down from generation to generation along with a story to tell. Ugg will also donate $10,000 to Javonni’s charity of choice, Sad Girls Club—a nonprofit organization founded to create community and diminish stigma around mental health, an issue also important to Ugg, that strives to support women of color and the millennial and Gen-Z population.

From Jan. 14-18, Ugg and parent company Deckers Brand will revive its company-wide volunteer-focused program Art of Kindness to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. In observation of the holiday, Deckers Brands’ employees will have the day off for the opportunity to volunteer at organizations engaged in community-building. Ugg will also encourage its 4.8 million social media followers to sign up for local volunteer opportunities through AmeriCorps’ volunteer organization finder.