Toms Donated $2 Million to Grassroots Charities in 2021 — Here’s Where It All Went

Toms recently shared new details about its work to give back to social causes it believes in.

Nearly a year ago, the footwear brand introduced a new impact strategy and identity in honor of its 15th anniversary. The new approach saw the brand shift away from its founding “One for One” giving model to a new commitment that gives at least one-third of annual net profits to grassroots organizations.

As Amy Smith, chief strategy and impact officer at Toms, told FN on a call last week this new model of giving has allowed the company to contribute to more causes and support solutions designed to address a community’s unique needs, making them scalable and sustainable. “Through cash grants and deep partnership with community organizations, we are already seeing incredible results in communities,” Smith said.

In its latest Impact Report, Toms noted that over $2 million in grants were given to 43 community-based organizations, impacting over 20 communities and 400,000 lives in 2021. Toms also noted that 44% of its funding went to boosting mental health support in 2021, with the additional 38% going to increasing access to opportunities and the final 18% going toward ending gun violence.

According to Toms, part of that effort included launching the School of Grassroots Good, a series that paired Gen Z activists with seasoned community leaders to share knowledge and experiences.

Moving forward into 2022, Toms said that will continue to focus on its commitment to promoting and benefiting free mental health resources by partnering with organizations like The Dinner Party, Homeboy Industries and Brave Trails. The footwear brand is doubling down even further by highlighting mental health support and access through all of its campaigns. Most recently for the launch of its Fenix Collection, Toms partnered with influencers including Tommy Dorfman and Kilo Kish to tie its messaging to larger mental health awareness.

“It’s time to take care of each other, start healing and rebuilding the health of our communities and the people in them,” Smith added.