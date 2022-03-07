Soles4Souls Is Rallying to Aid Ukrainian Refugees: Here’s How to Help the Group Send Clothes, Shoes and More

Passengers from Ukraine are seen on a platform at the main railway station in Krakow, Poland.

More than 1.7 million Ukrainian refugees have crossed into Central Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion, according to the United Nations’ refugee agency.

Soles4Souls is rallying to help those impacted, and the group aims to send over $1 million worth of new clothes, shoes, underwear and socks in at least three sea containers to partner organizations in Poland and Moldova.

The plan is to start sending product this week, and Soles4Souls already has donations from Ugg/Deckers, Thursday Boots, Under Armour, Bombas, Planet Socks and Third Love.

“Soles4Souls has a long history of responding to natural disasters. The war in Ukraine and the ensuing refugee surge into Poland, Moldova and other countries in Europe is manmade and all the more catastrophic for it,” said Soles4Souls president and CEO Buddy Teaster. “Providing essentials like socks, underwear and footwear is critical as families fled with almost nothing. We are proud to work with our partners to provide direct relief to those forced from their homes and cities, and we’ll continue our work in the months ahead as this crisis unfolds.”

Brands that wish to help can donate new product in the following categories:

Cold-weather apparel (all sizes and genders)

Underwear (all sizes and genders)

Socks (all sizes and genders)

Cold-weather footwear (all sizes and genders)

For further information or to donate, reach out to NancyY@soles4souls.org.

The group is also seeking to raise at least $50,000 in donations for transportation and other costs. To donate, go here.