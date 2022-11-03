Skechers Raises Over $3M With 14th Annual Pier to Pier Friendship Walk

The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk, which took place this year on Oct. 30 in Manhattan Beach, Calif., announced that its 14th annual event raised more than $3 million for children with varying abilities, schools and scholarships. The sum is a new record that has helped the walk surpass $21 million in funds raised to date.

The money amassed during the Walk will contribute to public school education foundations by providing counseling and support to the students, helping to reduce class sizes, and maintaining classes in the arts, STEM, reading, and physical education. The money also goes to updating labs, libraries, and facilities.

Skechers 14th Annual Pier to Pier Friendship Walk. CREDIT: Via Skechers