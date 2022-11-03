Skechers Raises Over $3M With 14th Annual Pier to Pier Friendship Walk

The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk, which took place this year on Oct. 30 in Manhattan Beach, Calif., announced that its 14th annual event raised more than $3 million for children with varying abilities, schools and scholarships. The sum is a new record that has helped the walk surpass $21 million in funds raised to date.
The money amassed during the Walk will contribute to public school education foundations by providing counseling and support to the students, helping to reduce class sizes, and maintaining classes in the arts, STEM, reading, and physical education. The money also goes to updating labs, libraries, and facilities.
With more than 19,000 participants during this year’s walk alone, it’s easy to see how such a monumental goal was reached.
The Walk saw appearances by Dani Bowman, Brooke Burke, Amanda Kloots, and Sugar Ray Leonard, plus electric live performances by Young Selena and America’s Got Talent golden buzzer winner Madison Taylor Baez.
“It’s incredible that our event has grown from raising $220,000 at our first Walk to passing the $21 million mark this year,” said Michael Greenberg, co-founder of the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk. “These funds have and will continue to impact and transform the lives of children of all ages and abilities, both in their classroom and at the upcoming Friendship Campus, which will educate and inspire neurodivergent youth, offer them vocational and life-skills training and encourage them to become active participants in their community.
Skechers ambassadors Brooke Burke, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Meb Keflezighi led the 3.4-mile walk from the Manhattan Beach Pier to the Hermosa Beach Pier and back. The event was supported by Kinecta Federal Credit Union and over 100 other businesses and partners.