Saks Donates $1 million to the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund After Holiday Extravaganza in NYC

Elton John at the Saks light show and window unveiling at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Flagship

Saks Fifth Avenue is getting into the holiday spirit.

To celebrate the launch of its 2022 holiday campaign and an integrated partnership supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Saks hosted its iconic light show and window unveiling at its New York Flagship with a special performance of “Your Song” by Sir Elton John on Tuesday night.

While a crowd gathered outside to watch the festivities, viewers were able to tune in online via Saks Live, presented by Mastercard.

In addition, Saks announced a $1 million donation to the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund. As part of the partnership, Saks will also launch a curated multi-vendor merchandise collection, dedicated holiday window displays at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Flagship, and two Saks Live events and editorial content across its digital platform.

The Saks Live events include a chat with John’s husband, David Furnish, alongside Versace’s Donatella Versace, about fashion and philanthropy on Nov. 29. Then, on Dec. 6, John and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele will sit down to discuss friendship, collaboration and commitments to philanthropy with a focus on the Elton John AIDS Foundation, moderated by Furnish.

Gucci is the singer’s exclusive costume designer for his final tour, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road,” and has a bespoke window at Saks Fifth Avenue. The display features archival looks from the brand, including custom-made suits for the legendary artist.

Saks’ $1 million donation to the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund, meanwhile, includes $500,000 of proceeds from the multi-vendor merchandise collection, regardless of sales. The collection is co-curated by Saks and

John and features products across all categories including women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories, kids, beauty and home from more than 60 designers such as Gucci, Versace, Valentino, Wales Bonner, Jonathan Adler, Jason Wu, Paco Rabanne and more.

Saks is showcasing looks from the multi-vendor collection with three dedicated windows on 50th Street at its New York flagship.

“I’m excited to collaborate with an iconic brand like Saks that is going the extra mile to make this world a brighter, more accepting place this holiday season and beyond,” John said in a statement. “While it’s the happiest time of the year for many, we mustn’t forget about the billions of people around the world for whom safety, respect, and dignity are not guaranteed. Saks’ generous support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund will help fuel our programs to bring an end to the stigma and discrimination that prevent so many people from accessing compassionate and life-saving HIV care.”