Nordstrom Hosts Third Annual Shoe Delivery Event for Students with Shoes That Fit & Nike in NYC

Cartwheels, dancing and hugs: Nordstrom’s latest event had it all. The retailer is celebrating its 12th annual campaign with Shoes That Fit, bringing another giveaway to kids in need.

On Thursday, Nordstrom hosted its third annual shoe delivery to students in New York City. The retailer teamed up with nonprofit Shoes That Fit and Nike to bring an energetic event featuring sneakers from the footwear brand, gift bags, a DJ, and an appearance from WNBA player Kia Vaughn at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Elementary School.

“We at Nordstrom want to give back as much as we can in the communities that we serve and where we do business,” the Store Manager at Nordstrom Rack Union Square Isaiah Brown exclusively told FN. “We know whenever kids invest in shoes, they’re comfortable in the shoes they wear, they’re more engaged in school, their attendance is better, ultimately they show up better, and so what a better way to give back to the community?”

Students from Franklin D. Roosevelt Elementary School wearing their new Nike sneakers on Oct. 6. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Students from 3K through 8th grade came into the school’s gymnasium by class and were greeted by Nordstrom volunteers ready to fit them for a new pair of Nike sneakers. After selecting their pair, students were then directed to choose their own colorful laces and fun stickers, and were given a Nike drawstring bag to carry their new kicks in. Many children took the opportunity to break in their new shoes by busting a move or practicing their gymnastics tricks.

“So far when I’ve spoken to students, it seems to them, [this event] shows that people are really here and really care about them,” said Franklin D. Roosevelt’s principal Erick Sanchez. “The fact that all of these kids are getting a new pair of sneakers, it’s changing their attitude and changing their mood. You see the smiles on all of their faces.”

Vaughn and a student hugging on Oct. 6. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Beginning on Aug. 11, Nordstrom, Shoes That Fit and Nike aim to raise $1 million through the campaign before it ends on Oct. 15. They are donating 40,000 pairs of shoes to kids as the new school year kicks off, which will bring the total number of shoes donated since the partnership began in 2010 to over 300,000. Like in past years, shoes will be donated to students throughout the country and more school delivery events are taking place in Seattle, Chicago and other cities.

“Go big or go home,” said Shoes That Fit Manager of Strategic Partnerships Janet Lang on the campaign’s goal. “We know it’s a big goal, and everybody wants to reach it, so everybody’s been working so hard across the board to reach this goal. I know we’re going to do it.”

Customers can also help meet the footwear needs of children through Oct. 15 by visiting Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores or on Nordstrom.com and Nordstromrack.com to purchase a $10 Shoes That Fit gift card; add a $1 or $5 donation at checkout at Nordstrom.com or NordstromRack.com; or make a tax-deductible donation at Shoesthatfit.org/Nordstrom.