Nike Announces Three New Recipients for Its 2022 Black Community Commitment Grants

Two years ago, Nike Inc. — including an investment from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand — revealed its $140 million Black Community Commitment, an initiative focused on helping organizations that are focused on social justice, education innovation and economic opportunity for Black people. Today, the athletic behemoth revealed multiple new grant recipients.

Specific to education innovation, Nike announced the national grant recipients will include Son of A Saint, All Star Code and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. As for social justice reform, Nike Inc. revealed Equal Justice Initiative as a new grant recipient.

Also, the company stated its local investments this year will total $2.75 million and reach 44 organizations throughout the country in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Portland, Memphis, St. Louis and Boston.

Related Nike Acquires Virtual Sneaker Creator RTFKT as It Pushes Deeper Into the Metaverse

“Nike Inc.’s purpose is to move the world forward ­— breaking barriers and building community to change the game for all. Our Black Community Commitment embodies this belief and drives how we are showing up to advance racial equality for Black people,” Nike Inc. senior director of inclusive community for social and community impact Karol Collymore said in a statement. “These strategic investments across the U.S. have the power to fuel transformative change, and we applaud each and every grantee for their focus and passionate commitment to reach and uplift their community.”

Nike also announced that its Future Movement Broadcast — which was introduced last year as a talk show featuring conversations with Black athletes, advocates and creators — will launch a new episode on Feb. 22. For Episode 5, civil rights advocate Janaya Future Khan will lead a conversation on systemic and personal intersections of sport and activism with Olympian guests Simone Manuel, Ibtihaj Muhammad and Dr. John Carlos.

The three Air Force 1 Low FM By You sneakers from Nike’s Black History Month collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Aside from the grants and the Future Movement Broadcast, Nike revealed this year’s Black History Month collection, featuring a trio of Air Force 1 Low FM By You sneakers, delivered with three palettes that were created by Black designers. Nike said in a statement that the materials include a translucent option that “transforms to reveal an intricate pattern and wear-away leather panels revealing colors inspired by the flags of Caribbean and African countries.” Also, Nike said there is an option to personalize the look via a laser-etched message on the shoe’s dubrae.