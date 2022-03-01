Keen Makes $55,000 Donation to Support Ukrainian Refugees, Asks the Outdoor Industry to Contribute

As the conflict in Eastern Europe intensifies from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, outdoor footwear company Keen is working to help those displaced from their homes.

The brand announced today that it has made a commitment of 50,000 euros, which converts to $55,669.75 at the current exchange rate, in both cash and products to support Ukrainian refugees at the Poland, Slovakia and Hungary borders.

“In the face of a humanitarian crisis like the one unfolding in Ukraine, Keen stands in solidarity with its people. Our thoughts are with the people and families whose lives are affected by the crisis in Ukraine,” the company said via its Keen Europe handle on Instagram.

Keen said via statement that the cash donations will be driven through GlobalGiving, which was done to provide immediate support to local organizations. Also, the brand said it has joined forces with MM Sport and Outdoor Concept, its local distributors in Poland and Czech Republic, to make sure the people and families most impacted has footwear and other essentials.

What’s more, Keen stated it is working with the European Outdoor Group (EOG) to ask the greater outdoor industry to join in the support efforts. The support Keen and EOG is looking for, the company said, includes cash and necessities such as clothing, food, hygiene products and bedding.

Keen is also encouraging its consumers to make donations via GlobalGiving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.