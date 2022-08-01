Foot Locker Has Invested Almost $54 Million to Support the Black Community

Foot Locker Inc. is once again taking stock of its commitments to support the Black community.

The footwear retailer on Monday announced that it has invested close to $54 million in educational and economic development programs for the Black Community through fiscal year 2021. The achievement was detailed in the company’s second annual progress report, which tracks how Foot Locker is stacking up to the commitments it made two years ago.

In June 2020, Foot Locker Inc. said it would invest $200 million over the next five years to support the Black community via its Leading Education & Economic Development (LEED) Initiative. The company committed to funding Black-owned businesses, increasing the diversity of its global supplier and agencies, and increasing marketing spend with Black entrepreneurs, creators and collaborators. Foot Locker also said it would donate to organizations that create economic development and advancement opportunities for minorities.