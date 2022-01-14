Awake NY Taps Fear of God, Just Don and Others for a Charitable T-Shirt Supporting Bronx, NY Fire Victims

To help the victims of Sunday’s fatal fire in the Bronx, NY, Angelo Baque’s label Awake NY and marketing agency No Company have joined forces on a collaborative T-shirt — and they recruited several other famed companies to help.

All proceeds from the collaborative T-shirt, which is available now via AwakeNYclothing.com for $60, will go to the Bronx-based nonprofit Until Freedom Network, which was founded to address racial and systemic injustice. The T-shirt features the artwork of artist Shirt King Phade, which includes depictions of New York City subway trains and “I <3 The Bronx” on the front. The effort is supported by 14 partners, and all of the partner logos are included on the back of the T-shirt.

The partners for this effort include designer Steven Barter’s apparel brand Barriers Worldwide, Denim Tears, Fear of God, Nigel Sylvester’s brand Go!, New York City nightlife mainstay Ghe20goth1k, Ghetto Gastro, Hot97, photographer Renell Medrano’s clothing brand Ice Studios, Just Don, Raul Lopez’s label Luar, Union LA, Scarr’s Pizza, photographer Shaniqwa Jarvis and graffiti artist Shirt King Phade.

On Jan. 9, a fire in a Bronx apartment building claimed the lives of 17 people and injured more than 60 others. New York City fire commissioner Daniel Nigro said to reporters Monday that the fire was likely caused by a faulty electrical heater, and that the resulting smoke caused the deaths and injuries.

The front of the Awake NY charitable T-shirt benefitting Bronx, NY fire victims. CREDIT: Courtesy of Awake NY