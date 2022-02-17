Victoria’s Secret Hires Its First Model With Down Syndrome

Victoria’s Secret’s newest campaign is out and features the brand’s first model with down syndrome. Sofía Jiraua, the 24-year-old Puerto Rican model, joins 17 other women in launching the brand’s new campaign for the Love Cloud Collection.

She posted on Instagram in Spanish, “One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret… I am the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome!”

Victoria’s Secret commented on the post: “Thank you for being a part of our #VSFamily!”

The lingerie company has been working to become a more inclusive brand since it had been called out for its lack of representation in body sizes, gender and those with disabilities. In 2019, when Victoria’s Secret canceled its fashion show, the goal was to evolve the marketing of Victoria’s Secret. Since then, it has ditched its signature “Angel” tagline and launched The VS Collective in June 2021, which features a diverse and inclusive group women, including Megan Rapinoe, Priyanka Chopra and the brand’s first transgender model, Valentina Sampaio.

Over the holidays, Victoria’s Secret Pink tapped actress Lana Condor for its “Pink Unwrapped” campaign and video series on the importance of mental health. The project was made with the JED Foundation, which has received a $200,000 donation from Pink to support mental health resources for young adults.