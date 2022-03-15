VF Corp. Has One Again Been Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies

VF Corp. has once again been named one of the world’s most ethical companies, a distinction it has earned for six consecutive years.

Ethisphere, a organization dedicated to advancing ethical business practices standards, revealed its 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies list, has revealed its list of 136 firms that that are committed to business integrity, which spans 22 countries and 45 industries. Among the honorees is VF Corp.

“We are honored to be recognized for the sixth consecutive year as one of the world’s most ethical companies,” VF Corp. EVP, general counsel and secretary Laura Meagher said in a statement. “Our associates around the world have demonstrated incredible courage during the humbling events of the past year. We are proud of our shared commitment to live out our purpose every day and to always lead with integrity. Receiving this honor from Ethisphere reinforces our belief that our united efforts to operate with the highest ethical standards will continue to lead us to achieve great things together.”

VF Corp. is one of two companies in the apparel category to make the list, the other being Hanesbrands Inc.

The evaluation and selection process is a proprietary rating system, dubbed the Ethics Quotient, which includes more than 200 questions designed to “capture a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and standardized way.” According to Ethisphere, the applicants will receive their overall score, as well as scores in all five categories as compared against the honorees.

“Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change,” Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich said in a statement. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to VF Corporation for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”