Ukrainian Designer Alina Kachorovska On Pivoting to Army Boot Production and How an Unexpected Trip to Micam is Giving Her Hope

With Russia’s assault on Ukraine now in its third week, FN checks in with Kyiv-based shoe designer and business owner Alina Kachorovska, who runs Kachorovska Atelier with her family. Here, she opens up about how the brand’s factory, in her hometown of Zhytomyr, pivoted to army boot production as bombs went off. As that work continues, Kachorovska is taking an unexpected trip to Milan, an emotional journey that is giving her and other shoemakers hope this weekend. These are her words.

“I will tell you one incredible story.

We’ve been staying in Kyiv for 15 days of war, from the first day it started. We could go out to any place in Europe as we’ve received dozens messages of support from our partners from all over Europe and Turkey. But it was our conscious choice to stay at home.

Our business stopped totally on Feb. 24.

My hometown, where the factory is, was under bomb attacks from the 1st day of the war. On the 5th day, my mother, who runs the factory, started to receive requests for army boots for men volunteering in the military. She called other shoe factories and called our employees, and all agreed to start working and to produce army boots.

We put a message on our Instagram that we were producing 500 pairs of army boots for free, and if people would like to support and donate, we could produce around 500-800 pairs more. We’ve gathered $25,000 in less than in 2 days. Right now, we (our factory and one more shoe factory from our town) are finishing the last 200 pairs. We’ve produced 1,000 army boots, and are sending them for free to all corners of Ukraine.

The most precious feedback was from one soldier – it is our technologist’s husband: He said that these boots are the most comfortable and easiest he ever had — he walked 60 kilometers in them.

So we’ve decided for some period of time to start producing army boots.

And this is not the end of the story.

On the 14th day of war, on March 8, we had our first call about work and started thinking about new sales channels. I knew Micam would be held in Milan in the [coming] days. We’ve never participated in Micam before, maybe this could be a chance. But I realized in these circumstances, we couldn’t afford to participate.