Man Killed in Shooting Outside Salt Palace Convention Center as Sneaker Con Took Place Inside

The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man outside the Salt Palace Convention Center on Saturday afternoon.

At the time of the incident, Sneaker Con was taking place inside the venue.

Police said in a Saturday statement that based on a preliminary investigation, there was a fight between the victim and several people before the shooting, after they left the Salt Palace. “This does not appear to be a random shooting,” the police statement said.

FN has reached out to Sneaker Con organizers for comment.

This investigation started at 3:19 p.m. on Saturday September 3, 2022 following several 911 calls about a shooting at 100 South State Street. Additional calls came in suggesting the shooting happened two blocks to the west, near 150 South West Temple, police said.

Officers conducted an extensive search in the area and located a man on the ground with a gunshot injury. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.

According to the police statement, witnesses told officers the shooter and at least one other person associated with him ran into a nearby parking garage and left in a car.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is in the process of collecting witness statements and reviewing photos and videos from the shooting.

Currently, there is no suspect information available for release. No arrests have been made.

Anyone who has information on this shooting, including photos and video, and who has not already talked to SLCPD about this incident, is asked to call 801-799-3000.

The Salt Palace will once again host Outdoor Retailer in January. In a controversial move, show is returning to Salt Lake City after staging its event in Denver for the past several years.