Gaspard Ulliel, French Actor & Face of Chanel, Dies at 37 After Ski Accident

French Actor Gaspard Ulliel has died at the age of 37 on Wednesday following a ski accident in the French Alps.

According to news agency AFP, Ulliel died from injuries after the collision. He was transported via helicopter on Tuesday to a hospital in Grenoble following the crash with another skier, which occurred at the intersection of two blue slopes in the ski resort of La Rosière in the Savoie region.

Ulliel is best known for his work in France, starring in roles such as French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in Bertrand Bonello’s “Saint Laurent.” He also was a longtime ambassador for Chanel as the face of the Chanel fragrance Bleu de Chanel and starred in a commercial directed by Martin Scorsese for the brand in 2010.

Other film credits include “It’s Only the End of The World,” “A Very Long Engagement,” as well as Bertrand Tavernier’s “La Princesse de Montpensier.”

Ulliel was also cast as Midnight Man in Marvel’s highly anticipated “Moon Knight,” alongside Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke. The series arrives exclusively on Disney+ on March 30.

He has won two César awards, which is the French equivalent of an Oscar — including one for best actor in 2017 for his role in “It’s Only the End of The World,” and one for most promising actor at the 30th César Awards in 2005 for his performance in “A Very Long Engagement.”

Ulliel is survived by his partner Gaëlle Piétri and their 6-year-old son Orso.