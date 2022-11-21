×
A Comprehensive List of All the FN Achievement Award Winners Through the Years

Rihanna FNAA top Moments
Rihanna winning her first FNAA in 2016.
CREDIT: FN Archive

Since its inception in 1986, the FN Achievement Awards have honored some of the best names in shoes — the people, companies and brands that have shaped the industry and its storied history.

Below is a comprehensive list of all the winners that have graced the FNAA stage over the years, from Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin to Rihanna, J Balvin and Sarah Jessica Parker.

2022

Lifetime Achievement: Christian Louboutin
Person: Dr. D’Wayne Edwards
Company: Skechers USA Inc.
Shoe: Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh
Designer: Amina Muaddi
Retailer: Kith
Brands: Merrell, Jordan Brand
Collection: Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur Drop 2
Social Impact: Brandice Daniel
Sustainability Leadership: Puma
Collaboration: Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock
Launch: Lululemon
Emerging Talent: Jessica Rich
Hall of Fame: Diane Sullivan, Scott Meden

2021

Person: Ronnie Fieg
Icon Award: The Hiltons
Company: Authentic Brands Group
Shoe: Crocs Classic Clog
Designer: Jerry Lorenzo
Retailer: Dick’s Sporting Goods
Brands: Hoka One One, On
Style Influencer: Law Roach?
Collaboration: A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3
Social Impact: Phillip Lim
Sustainability Leadership: Adidas
Launches: Larroudé, Saysh
Emerging Talent: Titi Adesa
Hall of Fame: Blake Krueger

2020

Person: Aurora James
Company: Deckers Brands
Shoe: Nike Dunk
Designer: Salehe Bembury
Retailer: The Whitaker Group
Brands: Birkenstock, Crocs
Athletic Brand: New Balance
Style Influencer: Cardi B
Collaboration: Amina Muaddi for Fenty
Social Impact: D’Wayne Edwards
Sustainability Leadership: Timberland
Launch: Alfredo Piferi
Emerging Talent: Andrea Wazen
Hall of Fame: Dick Johnson, Sergio Rossi

2019

Lifetime Achievement: Bob Campbell
Person: Kerby Jean-Raymond
Company: VF Corp.
Shoe: Dr. Martens 1460
Designer: Amina Muaddi
Retailer: Dick’s Sporting Goods
Brands: Puma, Rothy’s
Collaborator: Tommy Hilfiger
Style Influencer: J Balvin
Social Impact: Kenneth Cole, Donna Karan
Emerging Talent: Midnight 00, Paris Texas
Hall of Fame: Sandra Choi, Jeffrey Kalinsky, Steve Madden

2018

Lifetime Achievement: Bruce Nordstrom
Person: Diane Sullivan
Company: Authentic Brands Group
Shoe: Fila Disruptor 2
Designer: Tabitha Simmons
Brand: Allbirds
Style Influencers: Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel, Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Collaboration: Reebok by Pyer Moss
Social Impact: Rebecca Minkoff
Icon Award for Philanthropy: FFANY Shoes on Sale
Launch: Amina Muaddi
Emerging Talent: Mike Amiri, Chloe Gosselin
Hall of Fame: Marc Fisher, Pierre Hardy, Peter Harris

2017

Lifetime Achievement: Stan Smith
Person: Victor Luis
Company: Steven Madden Ltd.
Shoe: Air Jordan 1 x Virgil Abloh
Designer: Gianvito Rossi
Brand: Birkenstock
Style Influencer: Hailey Baldwin
Collaboration: Ronnie Fieg
Social Impact: Diane Sullivan
Marketer: Puma
Launches: Alexa Chung, Attico
Emerging Talent: Malone Souliers
Hall of Fame: Rick Ausick, Liz Rodbell

2016

Lifetime Achievement: Aldo Bensadoun
Person: Mark King
Company: Foot Locker Inc.
Shoe: Fenty Puma Creeper by Rihanna
Designer: Paul Andrew
Retailer: Kith
Brands: Gucci, Schutz
Icon Award: Iris Apfel
Style Influencer: Chiara Ferragni
Collaboration: Vetements x Manolo Blahnik
Social Impact: John Varvatos
Marketer: Nike
Launch: Daya by Zendaya
Emerging Talent: Nicolo Giannico Beretta
Hall of Fame: René Caovilla, Linda Fargo

2015

Lifetime Achievement:Robert Greenberg
Company: Foot Locker Inc.
Shoe: Adidas Yeezy Boost
Designer: Edgardo Osorio
Retailer: Mytheresa.com
Brand: Under Armour
Style Influencer: Alexa Chung
Collaboration: Bee Line x Timberland
Social Impact: Prabal Gurung
Marketer: Christian Louboutin
Emerging Talent: Aurora James
Hall of Fame: Libby Edelman, Sam Edelman, Jim Estepa

2014

Person: Kevin Plank
Company: Skechers USA Inc.
Shoe: Adidas Stan Smith
Designer: Giuseppe Zanotti
Retailer: Level Shoe District
Brand: Vans
Style Influencer: Nicole Richie
Newsmaker: Jimmy Choo
Marketer: Stuart Weitzman
Launch: SJP
Emerging Talent: Alessandra Lanvin
Hall of Fame: Joe Moore, Sonny Shar

2013

Lifetime Achievement: Vince Camuto
Person: Diane Sullivan
Company: VF Corp.
Designer: Gianvito Rossi
Retailer: Kurt Geiger
Brands: Birkenstock, Skechers Go
Newsmaker: Hudson’s Bay Co.
Marketer:Salvatore Ferragamo
Launch: Paul Andrew
Emerging Talent: Aquazzura, Louis Leeman
Hall of Fame: Debbie Ferrée, Bob Goldman

2012

Lifetime Achievement: Stuart Weitzman
Company: Wolverine World Wide Inc.
Designer: Charlotte Olympia Dellal
Retailer: Macy’s
Athletic Retailer: Foot Locker
Brands: Brooks, Sam Edelman
Style Influencer: Tabitha Simmons
Social Impact: Bob Campbell
Marketer: Rebecca Minkoff
Emerging Talent: Sophia Webster
Hall of Fame: Ron Frasch, Ron Fromm, Stephen Rubin

2011

Lifetime Achievement: Manolo Blahnik
Company: Steven Madden Ltd.
Designer: Nicholas Kirkwood
Retailers: HSN, Ron White Shoes
Brands: Ugg Australia, Vince Camuto
Social Impact: Kenneth Cole
Marketer: Adidas
Launches: Brian Atwood, Rachel Zoe
Emerging Talent: Burak Uyan
Hall of Fame: Patricia Field, Jim Tarica, Larry Tarica

2010

Person: Christian Louboutin
Company: The Jones Group
Designer: Brian Atwood
Retailers: Selfridges, The Tannery
Brands: Toms Shoes, Vibram
Marketer: Reebok
Launch: Ivanka Trump
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Charlotte Olympia Dellal
Philanthropy Award: Soles4Souls

2009

Person: Tony Hsieh
Company: Steven Madden Ltd.
Designer: Giuseppe Zanotti
Retailers: Kohl’s, Gilt Groupe
Brands: Sam Edelman, Sperry Top-Sider
Marketer: Iconix Brand Group Inc.
Launches: Florsheim by Duckie Brown, Skechers’ Shape-ups, Tabitha Simmons
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Alexandre Birman

2008

Person: Angel Martinez
Company: Brown Shoe Co.
Designer: Nicholas Kirkwood
Retailers: Target, David Z, Net-a-porter.com
Brands: Jimmy Choo, Hunter
House: Lanvin
Marketer: Nike
Launches: Jerome C. Rousseau, Under Armour
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Chrissie Morris
Green Award: Brooks
Philanthropy Award: Blake Mycoskie

2007

Person: Matt Rubel
Company: Deckers Outdoor Corp.
Designer: Miuccia Prada
Retailers: Saks Fifth Avenue, Footcandy
Newsmaker: Crocs
Brands: Tory Burch, Merrell
House: PPR
Marketer: Macy’s
Launches: Jonathan Kelsey, Mary Norton
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Max Kibardin
Green Award: Timberland

2006

Person: Neil Cole
Company: Steven Madden Ltd.
Designer: Pierre Hardy
Retailers: DSW, Hawley Lane Shoes
Newsmaker: Federated
Brands: Converse, Vans
House: Michael Kors
Marketer: Payless ShoeSource
Launches: Piperlime, Starbury
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Courtney Crawford

2005

Person: Jeffrey Kalinsky
Company: Adidas
Designer: Christian Louboutin
Retailers: Nordstrom, Kitson, Zappos.com
Brands: Crocs, Lacoste
Marketer: Aldo, Keds
Launches: Vince Camuto, Imagine by Vince Camuto, Jessica Simpson; L.A.M.B.
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Nicholas Kirkwood

2004

Person: Matt Serra
Company: Cole Haan
Designer: Bruno Frisoni
Retailers: Bloomingdale’s, Sportie LA
Brands: Frye, Jimmy Choo
Marketer: Adidas
Launches: Belle by Sigerson Morrison, H Hilfiger
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Ashley Dearborn

2003

Person: Killick Datta
Company: Brown Shoe Co.
Designer: Manolo Blahnik
Retailers: The Finish Line, Neiman Marcus, The Tannery
Brands: Reebok, Ugg Australia
House: Louis Vuitton
Marketer: Kenneth Cole
Launches: Keen, Medium

2002

Person: Stuart Weitzman
Company: GBMI
Designer: Holly Dunlap
Retailers: Alife Rivington Club, Bergdorf Goodman
Brands: Puma, Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche
Marketer: Reebok

2001

Person: Rhonda Brown
Company: Steve Madden
Designer: Sigerson Morrison
Retailers: Diavolina, Shoe Carnival
Brands: Coach, Marc by Marc Jacobs, Naturalizer
Marketer: Rockport
Launches: Bullboxer, Kaki Daniels
Internet Business: Global Sports

2000

Person: Michael Greenberg
Company: Vans
Designer: Giuseppe Zanotti
Retailers: Scoop, Sigerson Morrison
Brand: Camper
Marketer: Cole Haan
Launches: Jill Stuart, John Varvatos
Bold Moves: Kerquelen, Nike Shox, Via Spiga

1999

Person: Steven Douglass
Designer: Goffredo Fantini
Retailers: Banana Republic, Jeffrey
Brands: Merrell, Steve Madden
Marketer: Tod’s
Launches: Kate Spade, Naked Feet
Bold Moves: Nike, Nordstrom

1998

Person: Neil Cole
Company: Skechers USA
Designer: Ernesto Esposito
Retailers: Aldo Group, Offspring, Tootsi Plohound
Brand: Adidas America
Marketer: Vans
Launch: Oakley
Supplier: DuPont Lycra
Bold Moves: Birkenstock Footprint Sandals, Nicholas Deakins for NDUK, Donald J Pliner

1997

Person: Angel Martinez
Company: New Balance
Designer: Dolce & Gabbana
Retailers: Fred Segal Feet, Journeys
Supplier: Jones & Vining
Bold Moves: Buckle My Shoe, Candie’s, Just for Feet

1996

Person: Kenneth Cole
Companies: Clarks Co., Fila USA
Designer: Miuccia Prada
Retailers: Chernin’s Shoes, Sears
Supplier: Prime Tanning Co.

1995

Person: Tom Clarke, Phil Knight
Company: Wolverine World Wide
Designer: Tom Ford
Retailers: Just for Feet, Larry’s Shoes
Supplier: W.L. Gore & Assoc.

1994

Person: Noel Hord
Company: Ecco USA Inc.
Designer: Nathalie Marciano
Retailers: Nine West Retail, Chernin’s Shoes
Supplier: Quabaug Corp.

1993

Person: Bill Boettge
Company: Jimlar Corp.
Designer: Ralph Lauren
Retailers: Boscov’s Department Store, Overland Trading
Supplier: Faytex Corp.

1992

People: “The Year of the Women” (Ann Aiken, Anavel Caparros, Hilary Fritz, Joan Helpern, Susan Itzkowitz, Gail Rothwell, Merle Sloss, Kathy Taylor)
Company: Deckers Corp.
Designer: Manolo Blahnik
Retailers: Bakers-Leeds, J. Stephens, Saxon Shoes, Shoe Station, The Tannery
Supplier: Starensier

1991

People: Sam and Libby Edelman
Company: Fisher Camuto Group
Designer: Paolo Battacchi
Retailers: Wal-Mart, Bob Ellis Shoes
Supplier: Implus Corp.

1990

Person: Jules Schneider
Company: K-Swiss
Designer: Robert Clergerie
Retailer: The Wild Pair Sales Representative: Larry Rich
Supplier: Freelonic

1989

Person: Phil Knight
Company: Sam & Libby
Designer: Anne Klein
Retailer: Magnifete
Sales Representative: Mike Goodnough

1988

Person: Robert Campeau
Company: L.A. Gear
Designer: Fiamma Ferragamo
Retailer: Avventura
Sales Representative: Larry Garrett
Supplier: Prime Tanning Co.

1987

Person: Bruce Nordstrom
Company: Timberland
Designer: Robert Clergerie
Retailer: Macy’s
Importer: Intershoe
Sales Representative: Gordon Owens

1986

Person: Paul Fireman
Company: Allen-Edmonds
Designer: Joan Helpern
Retailer: Foot Locker
Importer: Fisher Camuto

