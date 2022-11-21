A Comprehensive List of All the FN Achievement Award Winners Through the Years

Rihanna winning her first FNAA in 2016.

Since its inception in 1986, the FN Achievement Awards have honored some of the best names in shoes — the people, companies and brands that have shaped the industry and its storied history.

Below is a comprehensive list of all the winners that have graced the FNAA stage over the years, from Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin to Rihanna, J Balvin and Sarah Jessica Parker.

2022

Lifetime Achievement: Christian Louboutin

Person: Dr. D’Wayne Edwards

Company: Skechers USA Inc.

Shoe: Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh

Designer: Amina Muaddi

Retailer: Kith

Brands: Merrell, Jordan Brand

Collection: Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur Drop 2

Social Impact: Brandice Daniel

Sustainability Leadership: Puma

Collaboration: Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock

Launch: Lululemon

Emerging Talent: Jessica Rich

Hall of Fame: Diane Sullivan, Scott Meden

2021

Person: Ronnie Fieg

Icon Award: The Hiltons

Company: Authentic Brands Group

Shoe: Crocs Classic Clog

Designer: Jerry Lorenzo

Retailer: Dick’s Sporting Goods

Brands: Hoka One One, On

Style Influencer: Law Roach?

Collaboration: A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3

Social Impact: Phillip Lim

Sustainability Leadership: Adidas

Launches: Larroudé, Saysh

Emerging Talent: Titi Adesa

Hall of Fame: Blake Krueger

2020

Person: Aurora James

Company: Deckers Brands

Shoe: Nike Dunk

Designer: Salehe Bembury

Retailer: The Whitaker Group

Brands: Birkenstock, Crocs

Athletic Brand: New Balance

Style Influencer: Cardi B

Collaboration: Amina Muaddi for Fenty

Social Impact: D’Wayne Edwards

Sustainability Leadership: Timberland

Launch: Alfredo Piferi

Emerging Talent: Andrea Wazen

Hall of Fame: Dick Johnson, Sergio Rossi

2019

Lifetime Achievement: Bob Campbell

Person: Kerby Jean-Raymond

Company: VF Corp.

Shoe: Dr. Martens 1460

Designer: Amina Muaddi

Retailer: Dick’s Sporting Goods

Brands: Puma, Rothy’s

Collaborator: Tommy Hilfiger

Style Influencer: J Balvin

Social Impact: Kenneth Cole, Donna Karan

Emerging Talent: Midnight 00, Paris Texas

Hall of Fame: Sandra Choi, Jeffrey Kalinsky, Steve Madden

2018

Lifetime Achievement: Bruce Nordstrom

Person: Diane Sullivan

Company: Authentic Brands Group

Shoe: Fila Disruptor 2

Designer: Tabitha Simmons

Brand: Allbirds

Style Influencers: Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel, Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Collaboration: Reebok by Pyer Moss

Social Impact: Rebecca Minkoff

Icon Award for Philanthropy: FFANY Shoes on Sale

Launch: Amina Muaddi

Emerging Talent: Mike Amiri, Chloe Gosselin

Hall of Fame: Marc Fisher, Pierre Hardy, Peter Harris

2017

Lifetime Achievement: Stan Smith

Person: Victor Luis

Company: Steven Madden Ltd.

Shoe: Air Jordan 1 x Virgil Abloh

Designer: Gianvito Rossi

Brand: Birkenstock

Style Influencer: Hailey Baldwin

Collaboration: Ronnie Fieg

Social Impact: Diane Sullivan

Marketer: Puma

Launches: Alexa Chung, Attico

Emerging Talent: Malone Souliers

Hall of Fame: Rick Ausick, Liz Rodbell

2016

Lifetime Achievement: Aldo Bensadoun

Person: Mark King

Company: Foot Locker Inc.

Shoe: Fenty Puma Creeper by Rihanna

Designer: Paul Andrew

Retailer: Kith

Brands: Gucci, Schutz

Icon Award: Iris Apfel

Style Influencer: Chiara Ferragni

Collaboration: Vetements x Manolo Blahnik

Social Impact: John Varvatos

Marketer: Nike

Launch: Daya by Zendaya

Emerging Talent: Nicolo Giannico Beretta

Hall of Fame: René Caovilla, Linda Fargo

2015

Lifetime Achievement:Robert Greenberg

Company: Foot Locker Inc.

Shoe: Adidas Yeezy Boost

Designer: Edgardo Osorio

Retailer: Mytheresa.com

Brand: Under Armour

Style Influencer: Alexa Chung

Collaboration: Bee Line x Timberland

Social Impact: Prabal Gurung

Marketer: Christian Louboutin

Emerging Talent: Aurora James

Hall of Fame: Libby Edelman, Sam Edelman, Jim Estepa

2014

Person: Kevin Plank

Company: Skechers USA Inc.

Shoe: Adidas Stan Smith

Designer: Giuseppe Zanotti

Retailer: Level Shoe District

Brand: Vans

Style Influencer: Nicole Richie

Newsmaker: Jimmy Choo

Marketer: Stuart Weitzman

Launch: SJP

Emerging Talent: Alessandra Lanvin

Hall of Fame: Joe Moore, Sonny Shar

2013

Lifetime Achievement: Vince Camuto

Person: Diane Sullivan

Company: VF Corp.

Designer: Gianvito Rossi

Retailer: Kurt Geiger

Brands: Birkenstock, Skechers Go

Newsmaker: Hudson’s Bay Co.

Marketer:Salvatore Ferragamo

Launch: Paul Andrew

Emerging Talent: Aquazzura, Louis Leeman

Hall of Fame: Debbie Ferrée, Bob Goldman

2012

Lifetime Achievement: Stuart Weitzman

Company: Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Designer: Charlotte Olympia Dellal

Retailer: Macy’s

Athletic Retailer: Foot Locker

Brands: Brooks, Sam Edelman

Style Influencer: Tabitha Simmons

Social Impact: Bob Campbell

Marketer: Rebecca Minkoff

Emerging Talent: Sophia Webster

Hall of Fame: Ron Frasch, Ron Fromm, Stephen Rubin

2011

Lifetime Achievement: Manolo Blahnik

Company: Steven Madden Ltd.

Designer: Nicholas Kirkwood

Retailers: HSN, Ron White Shoes

Brands: Ugg Australia, Vince Camuto

Social Impact: Kenneth Cole

Marketer: Adidas

Launches: Brian Atwood, Rachel Zoe

Emerging Talent: Burak Uyan

Hall of Fame: Patricia Field, Jim Tarica, Larry Tarica

2010

Person: Christian Louboutin

Company: The Jones Group

Designer: Brian Atwood

Retailers: Selfridges, The Tannery

Brands: Toms Shoes, Vibram

Marketer: Reebok

Launch: Ivanka Trump

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Charlotte Olympia Dellal

Philanthropy Award: Soles4Souls

2009

Person: Tony Hsieh

Company: Steven Madden Ltd.

Designer: Giuseppe Zanotti

Retailers: Kohl’s, Gilt Groupe

Brands: Sam Edelman, Sperry Top-Sider

Marketer: Iconix Brand Group Inc.

Launches: Florsheim by Duckie Brown, Skechers’ Shape-ups, Tabitha Simmons

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Alexandre Birman

2008

Person: Angel Martinez

Company: Brown Shoe Co.

Designer: Nicholas Kirkwood

Retailers: Target, David Z, Net-a-porter.com

Brands: Jimmy Choo, Hunter

House: Lanvin

Marketer: Nike

Launches: Jerome C. Rousseau, Under Armour

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Chrissie Morris

Green Award: Brooks

Philanthropy Award: Blake Mycoskie

2007

Person: Matt Rubel

Company: Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Designer: Miuccia Prada

Retailers: Saks Fifth Avenue, Footcandy

Newsmaker: Crocs

Brands: Tory Burch, Merrell

House: PPR

Marketer: Macy’s

Launches: Jonathan Kelsey, Mary Norton

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Max Kibardin

Green Award: Timberland

2006

Person: Neil Cole

Company: Steven Madden Ltd.

Designer: Pierre Hardy

Retailers: DSW, Hawley Lane Shoes

Newsmaker: Federated

Brands: Converse, Vans

House: Michael Kors

Marketer: Payless ShoeSource

Launches: Piperlime, Starbury

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Courtney Crawford

2005

Person: Jeffrey Kalinsky

Company: Adidas

Designer: Christian Louboutin

Retailers: Nordstrom, Kitson, Zappos.com

Brands: Crocs, Lacoste

Marketer: Aldo, Keds

Launches: Vince Camuto, Imagine by Vince Camuto, Jessica Simpson; L.A.M.B.

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Nicholas Kirkwood

2004

Person: Matt Serra

Company: Cole Haan

Designer: Bruno Frisoni

Retailers: Bloomingdale’s, Sportie LA

Brands: Frye, Jimmy Choo

Marketer: Adidas

Launches: Belle by Sigerson Morrison, H Hilfiger

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Ashley Dearborn

2003

Person: Killick Datta

Company: Brown Shoe Co.

Designer: Manolo Blahnik

Retailers: The Finish Line, Neiman Marcus, The Tannery

Brands: Reebok, Ugg Australia

House: Louis Vuitton

Marketer: Kenneth Cole

Launches: Keen, Medium

2002

Person: Stuart Weitzman

Company: GBMI

Designer: Holly Dunlap

Retailers: Alife Rivington Club, Bergdorf Goodman

Brands: Puma, Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche

Marketer: Reebok

2001

Person: Rhonda Brown

Company: Steve Madden

Designer: Sigerson Morrison

Retailers: Diavolina, Shoe Carnival

Brands: Coach, Marc by Marc Jacobs, Naturalizer

Marketer: Rockport

Launches: Bullboxer, Kaki Daniels

Internet Business: Global Sports

2000

Person: Michael Greenberg

Company: Vans

Designer: Giuseppe Zanotti

Retailers: Scoop, Sigerson Morrison

Brand: Camper

Marketer: Cole Haan

Launches: Jill Stuart, John Varvatos

Bold Moves: Kerquelen, Nike Shox, Via Spiga

1999

Person: Steven Douglass

Designer: Goffredo Fantini

Retailers: Banana Republic, Jeffrey

Brands: Merrell, Steve Madden

Marketer: Tod’s

Launches: Kate Spade, Naked Feet

Bold Moves: Nike, Nordstrom

1998

Person: Neil Cole

Company: Skechers USA

Designer: Ernesto Esposito

Retailers: Aldo Group, Offspring, Tootsi Plohound

Brand: Adidas America

Marketer: Vans

Launch: Oakley

Supplier: DuPont Lycra

Bold Moves: Birkenstock Footprint Sandals, Nicholas Deakins for NDUK, Donald J Pliner

1997

Person: Angel Martinez

Company: New Balance

Designer: Dolce & Gabbana

Retailers: Fred Segal Feet, Journeys

Supplier: Jones & Vining

Bold Moves: Buckle My Shoe, Candie’s, Just for Feet

1996

Person: Kenneth Cole

Companies: Clarks Co., Fila USA

Designer: Miuccia Prada

Retailers: Chernin’s Shoes, Sears

Supplier: Prime Tanning Co.

1995

Person: Tom Clarke, Phil Knight

Company: Wolverine World Wide

Designer: Tom Ford

Retailers: Just for Feet, Larry’s Shoes

Supplier: W.L. Gore & Assoc.

1994

Person: Noel Hord

Company: Ecco USA Inc.

Designer: Nathalie Marciano

Retailers: Nine West Retail, Chernin’s Shoes

Supplier: Quabaug Corp.

1993

Person: Bill Boettge

Company: Jimlar Corp.

Designer: Ralph Lauren

Retailers: Boscov’s Department Store, Overland Trading

Supplier: Faytex Corp.

1992

People: “The Year of the Women” (Ann Aiken, Anavel Caparros, Hilary Fritz, Joan Helpern, Susan Itzkowitz, Gail Rothwell, Merle Sloss, Kathy Taylor)

Company: Deckers Corp.

Designer: Manolo Blahnik

Retailers: Bakers-Leeds, J. Stephens, Saxon Shoes, Shoe Station, The Tannery

Supplier: Starensier

1991

People: Sam and Libby Edelman

Company: Fisher Camuto Group

Designer: Paolo Battacchi

Retailers: Wal-Mart, Bob Ellis Shoes

Supplier: Implus Corp.

1990

Person: Jules Schneider

Company: K-Swiss

Designer: Robert Clergerie

Retailer: The Wild Pair Sales Representative: Larry Rich

Supplier: Freelonic

1989

Person: Phil Knight

Company: Sam & Libby

Designer: Anne Klein

Retailer: Magnifete

Sales Representative: Mike Goodnough

1988

Person: Robert Campeau

Company: L.A. Gear

Designer: Fiamma Ferragamo

Retailer: Avventura

Sales Representative: Larry Garrett

Supplier: Prime Tanning Co.

1987

Person: Bruce Nordstrom

Company: Timberland

Designer: Robert Clergerie

Retailer: Macy’s

Importer: Intershoe

Sales Representative: Gordon Owens

1986

Person: Paul Fireman

Company: Allen-Edmonds

Designer: Joan Helpern

Retailer: Foot Locker

Importer: Fisher Camuto