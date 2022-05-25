Donna Karan, Taylor Swift, Kenneth Cole & More React to Texas Elementary School Shooting

The archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia-Siller, right, comforts families outside the Civic Center following a deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

It’s been less than 24 hours since a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, and social media has been flooded with call-to-action pleas, from designers to celebrities to senators, for stricter gun control laws.

According to authorities, 19 children and two teachers were killed by suspect — 18-year-old Salvador Ramos — a student at Uvalde High School, who is also dead.

Kenneth Cole, an outspoken figure on social issues, simply asked, “How many more,” via a post on Twitter.

— Kenneth Cole (@kennethcolereal) May 25, 2022

Donna Karan made a similar statement on Instagram, writing, “How many more shootings, how many more children, how many more schools before we do something rather than talk about it? We demand action from our lawmakers now.”

Stylist and activist Karla Welch also took to Instagram referencing the anti-abortion lawmakers and the potential overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling by the Supreme Court. “Did you hear the one about Republican politicians forcing women to have children only to allow them to be senselessly murdered? Except it’s not a fucking joke,” she wrote. “It’s a horrific tragedy and it’s senseless and it could happen to any of us. And for those of you who continually vote for these people – the blood is also on your hands.”

Following the shooting, Yeezy Gap has postponed the launch of its Balenciaga collection. The company posted a message, writing, “In light of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, we are postponing the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga launch until Friday, May 27. As we pause, our hearts go out to the families and communities impacted.”

Keep scrolling to see more reactions from designers, brands and more.

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2022