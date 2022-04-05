Farfetch Invests $200 Million in Neiman Marcus Group as the Retailer Continues Its Digital Evolution

In a surprise move, Farfetch has made a new investment in Neiman Marcus Group (NMG).

The UK-based online shopping platform has inked a new minority common equity investment of up to $200 million in NMG on Tuesday, joining existing investors including PIMCO, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, and Sixth Street.

According to Farfetch, the investment in NMG will be used to further accelerate growth and innovation in the Texas-based retailer’s technology and digital capabilities. The company’s initial focus will be on re-platforming the Bergdorf Goodman website and mobile app in order to “expand its global capabilities and services,” the retailer said.

NMG said it will utilize the Farfetch Platform Solutions (FPS) technology to re-platform Bergdorfs, which will “seamlessly integrate” with the retailer’s iconic New York City flagship. Both Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus will also join the Farfetch Marketplace as a partner, the retailer added.

Farfetch’s José Neves (L) with NMG’s Geoffroy van Raemdonck. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

“I believe the U.S. luxury market is at a pivotal point,” said José Neves, Farfetch founder, chairman and CEO, in a statement. “Whilst the U.S. is proving to be a long-lasting source of growth for the luxury industry, fueled by younger generations who are highly engaged with the category, businesses will have to significantly upgrade their digital capabilities – powering both online and offline customer journeys – to meet these new customer expectations and stay ahead in what is going to be a competitive space in the coming years.”

Neves added that he “greatly admires” the Neiman Marcus Group and shares its vision for the future of luxury. “This partnership is about revolutionizing the luxury landscape globally, both online and offline, by combining NMG’s iconic presence in the U.S. and Farfetch’s Luxury New Retail vision and technology,” Neves concluded.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Farfetch to accelerate our e-commerce strategy, creating a seamless customer experience,” added Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO of Neiman Marcus Group. “José and the entire Farfetch team have built a best-in-class technology platform and are the ideal partner to help us grow Bergdorf Goodman to be an even stronger global digital luxury retailer. Farfetch’s investment demonstrates their confidence in our omnichannel strategy, and we look forward to partnering with Farfetch to continue revolutionizing the luxury customer experience and delivering value to all our stakeholders.”

According to Farfetch, completion of the global strategic partnership and investment is expected by the third quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Following completion of the agreements, NMG will not be a related party of Farfetch.

This news comes days after Bergdorf Goodman promoted two female executives as it continues to invest in its online and in-store experience. The New York City luxury retailer said on Friday that it has promoted Cheryl Han to SVP of BergdorfGoodman.com and customer strategy, while Melissa Xides was promoted to SVP of Bergdorf Goodman stores and brand operations.