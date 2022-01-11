Saks Gets Ready for the Super Bowl With New Game Day Capsules From Louboutin, Off-White, Versace + More

In anticipation of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13 in Los Angeles, Saks is bringing back its Game Day capsule collections it first launched in 2019.

While this year’s lineup focuses mainly on menswear, the luxury retailer’s 2022 Game Day assortments add women’s and kids for the first time. According to Saks, it teamed up with 28 brands to launch its newest range of capsules that include over 275 limited edition items.

Saks said that this range of ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories is infused with a sports-centric aesthetic and a Los Angeles-vibe to honor the location of this year’s game. Products range in price from $57 to $2,395 and are available for purchase on saks.com and in select Saks Fifth Avenue stores starting today.

Participating brands include Alyx, Balmain, Bossi Sportswear, Casablanca, Celine, Christian Louboutin, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Dsquared2, Fendi, Givenchy, G-Star Raw, Helmut Lang, Heron Preston, Hudson, Hugo, Kappa, Ksubi, Just Don, MCM, Off-White, Polo Ralph Lauren, Purple Brand, Reese Cooper, Rhude, Stone Island, Theory, and Versace.

Jerry Jeudy wearing Saks Game Day capsule with Rhude. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

“This year, Saks is the ultimate destination for Game Day fashion with an outstanding lineup of exclusives for our men’s, women’s and kids customers,” said Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer at Saks in a statement. “We are at a moment where the intersection of fashion and sports is stronger than ever before, and we are excited to style our clients for the biggest day in sports with an unparalleled merchandise assortment they can’t find anywhere else.”

What’s more, Saks has tapped Denver star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to be the face of this year’s Game Day capsules. Jeudy can be seen wearing a roster of exclusive styles by Just Don, Purple Brand, Reese Cooper and Rhude in a campaign that will run through Feb. 13.

Additionally, Saks Beverly Hills will host various events and experiences leading up to Game Day, including designer public appearances with Purple Brand and Just Don, denim customization with Ksubi and a football arcade game activation with Bossi Sportswear. And, for the first time, Saks said it will highlight these capsules through brand activations at some of its other stores across the country leading up to Game Day including Atlanta, Chicago and Houston.