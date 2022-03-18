Marc Fisher to Launch Men’s Footwear Next Month

Marc Fisher is adding men’s footwear to its shoe empire.

The label, which started in 2005, has only created women’s shoes under its namesake label. That’s until now.

Officially launching in April, Marc Fisher LTD Men’s is described by the company as a collection of low-key, cool wardrobe footwear staples. Its debut assortment for spring/summer 2022 includes 10 styles ranging from sneakers, boots, loafers, and sandals. The line will retail between $150 and $200.

According to Marc Fisher, CEO of Marc Fisher Footwear, now was the perfect time to launch men’s. “I saw the white space in market and felt with people returning to work that there was a need for men to have good quality, versatile shoes that he could wear from work, play, and travel,” Fisher told FN in an interview. “I researched all the trends in the market and created shoes that are modern with high quality materials but you do not have to pay $400 for.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Marc Fisher

When the brand was in development of this new line, Fisher said that he wanted to create a curated collection of shoe essentials that could easily upgrade a man’s wardrobe. “My marketing team conducted a focus group and we learned styles that men wanted and most importantly we saw that men were having a hard time finding shoes that they could wear to work, or out with friends,” Fisher said. “They were searching online and not finding what they wanted, which were shoes that are extremely comfortable, ultra-stylish and high quality. So that became our mission with this collection.”

As for distribution, Fisher said he wanted to partner with retailers that already have a strong LTD women’s business and felt that the customer profile was the same. “We have secured great retail partners like Nordstrom, Zappos, and Von Mauer,” Fisher added. “There is a strong focus on selling these shoes on our Marc Fisher site. We wanted to make sure the shopping experience is super easy for him to navigate and get what he wants.”

Looking ahead to fall, the men’s line will be further developed. “We will continue to focus on dress and casual luxe styles like loafers and oxfords for fall,” said Fisher.