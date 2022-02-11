Willie Nelson Stars in Two Blazing Super Bowl Commercials For Skechers

Skechers is gearing up to make a statement for Super Bowl Sunday.

The footwear brand has tapped legendary musician Willie Nelson for two commercials that will air during the Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Filmed on location at Nelson’s Luck Ranch near Austin, Texas, the first spot features his hit song “On the Road Again” while the second ad offers a twist on Nelson’s signature advocacy to legalize…comfort.

“I can’t resist making an appearance during the Super Bowl,” said Nelson in a statement. “And I’m doing this because of a message we can all agree on—everyone deserves the right to feel comfortable. From the bus to the stage to a jog around the ranch, staying healthy and feeling good is how I can keep doing what I love.”

“We know featuring Willie’s genuine personality and well-known passions in a pair of commercials will make an impression for the millions watching the game. Fans will remember that only Skechers offers innovative comfort technologies that are almost beyond regulation,” added Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers.

The Willie Nelson “On the Road” and “Legalize” commercials will mark the ninth time that Skechers has advertised during the Big Game since first appearing in a spot starring Joe Montana in 2010. A memorable 2012 commercial featured Mark Cuban watching a French bulldog named Mr. Quiggly racing in Skechers GOrun footwear.

The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals for the Lombardi Trophy in L.A. at this Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI. The Big Game will broadcast live on NBC, the Peacock app and the NBC Sports app starting at 6:30 p.m. EST.