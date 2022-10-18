Walmart Expands Social Commerce Strategy With New Creator Platform for Influencers

Walmart is betting big on the social commerce space with the launch of Walmart Creator. Today, the retailer announced the new platform, which was designed to be a one-stop shop that makes it easy for influencers to monetize shoppable products from the retailer.

Here’s how it works:

Creators, which Walmart believes can be anyone, sign up for access to tens of thousands of products and are given the opportunity to earn revenue all while earning commissions on sales they refer with no cap. Users of the platform will be able to share product links to any social platform or group of their choice, receive product recommendations based on interests and affinities.

In addition, these creators will be able to collect performance data in Walmart Creator’s analytics dashboard to understand how customers engaged with the products they featured in their posts to help grow their own community and following. Creators can also apply to be a part of any upcoming brand campaigns.

Walmart Creator is currently in its beta phase but has been strategically launched ahead of the holiday season. The platform will continue to evolve before launching fully in 2023, according the company.

“We know our customers are inspired by the content and stories they see from their favorite influencers in their social feeds every day,” said William White, CMO, Walmart U.S. “This next step in our strategy will help fuel inspiration for our customers by connecting their favorite creators directly with our brand and the brands they love at Walmart.”

Creators can get started by applying for beta access at WalmartCreator.com now.