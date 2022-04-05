Vince Camuto’s Spring ‘Invincible’ Campaign Celebrates Beloved Founder & Bold Footwear

Vince Camuto is ready for spring. Camuto Group is kicking off the season with the “Invincible” campaign featuring the spring collection’s bold colors and striking silhouettes, all celebrated with an aspirational message to inspire customers to feel confident, optimistic and “invincible.”

The ad is a salute to the brand’s namesake founder, the beloved Vince Camuto, who died in 2015.

The campaign was shot in Joshua Tree, Calif., where the models can be seen in Vince Camuto’s new clogs and brightly-hued sandals.

Vine Camuto spring ’22 clog-style sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Camuto Group

To coincide with the launch, customers will also have the opportunity to enter to win an “Invincible” getaway through a partnership with the Villa Royale in Palm Springs, Calif., that will go live mid-April.

Vince Camuto’s spring ’22 Invincible campaign encourages the feeling of invincibility. CREDIT: Courtesy of Camuto Group

More of Vince Camuto’s spring ’22 offering includes metallic ankle wraps, mules detailed with two-tone chains, and elevated bags seen in lotus green and coral. Following the natural-themed line, woven espadrilles, textured straw handbags, cork and wooden block heels are also included.

Vince Camuto’s spring ’22 espadrille wedge. CREDIT: Courtesy of Camuto Group

“Vince Camuto has always been known for its commitment to craft and quality. We are inspired this season to celebrate classic artisans, using touches of handwork reimagined with modernity,” said Camuto Group creative director of design Melissa Lawrence. “The collection’s styles balance the comfortable world we have shifted into and the desire to step out again.”

Styles will be available online at vincecamuto.com this month with prices ranging from $59 to $198.

In addition, the brand will celebrate its spring campaign with an in-person installation called the Vince Camuto Desert Oasis in New York this week. Attendees can explore the space, virtually shop the springs tyles and partake of in the themed activations. There will also be live performance by the singer Rainsford.