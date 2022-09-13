Vince Camuto’s ‘Invincible’ Campaign Is All About Boots for Fall ’22

For the fall ’22 season, Vince Camuto is continuing its “Invincible” campaign — a salute to the brand’s eponymous founder, the late Vince Camuto, and an aspirational message to inspire a sense of confidence.

This time around, the ads were shot in fields of lavender, a picturesque castle, a private air strip and a scenic ranch. Boots are at the forefront including western-inspired, over-the-knee, platform styles as well as little black booties. The brand has also expanded its selection of wide calf boots to include over 20 styles.

Meanwhile, Vince Camuto is growing its Atelier collection for fall, which features one-of-a-kind, made-in-Italy artisanal styles created in limited qualities exclusively for Vincecamuto.com. The campaign launches on Sept. 13, and the collection ranges from $48 to $599.

“We are thrilled to continue honoring our founder Vince Camuto’s legacy with this next phase of the ‘Invincible’ campaign,” says SVP Vince Camuto Brand, Max Garbutt. “Our intention with the Fall collection is for our customer to feel Invincible when stepping out into the world with their new fall footwear. The essence of the Vince Camuto brand has always been big style and high quality at an accessible price point, this remains incredibly relevant for this season.”