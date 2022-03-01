Ugg Teams Up With Tommy Dorfman and Planned Parenthood for International Women’s Day

Ugg is celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8 with a new campaign and donation to Planned Parenthood.

Building off the footwear brand’s #PoweredByHer campaign series, this new series highlights actress and writer Tommy Dorfman and four other voices who inspire her, including Indigenous TwoSpirit activist Sherenté Mishitashin Harris, “Dash & Lily” star Midori Francis, transgender activist Corey Rae and writer Raquel Willis. In the campaign, all five women are seen wearing the brand’s Fluff Yeah style in “Purple Sky” as they share their personal and professional stories of ambition, passion and resilience.

In tandem with this campaign, Ugg will donate $25 per pair of Fluff Yeah slides in Purple Sky sold on Ugg.com and in Ugg retail stores to Planned Parenthood Southeast from now through March 14, 2022.

Midori Francis in Ugg’s International Women’s Day campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Planned Parenthood is a global provider of reproductive health care, sex education and information. Dorfman said its Southeast chapter — which provides services in Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi — has special resonance.

This year’s campaign follows Ugg’s International Women’s Day initiative from 2021. In last year’s series, Ugg tapped lawyer, author and entrepreneur Meena Harris (also known as Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece) as well as five other leading female figures to star in the campaign. Ugg then donated to HERproject in support of its efforts to educate and empower low-income women working in global supply chains. Ugg first partnered with HERproject with its inaugural #PoweredByHer campaign series in 2020.