Martha Stewart Lands Another Shoe Gig as a Skechers Ambassador

Martha Stewart is the newest face of Skechers.

The legendary lifestyle icon, who became America’s first self-made billionaire in 2000 as the founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, is serving up some of her signature flair in a new commercial and marketing campaign for the brand’s comfort footwear across the United States and Canada.

“Martha Stewart is a wonderful beacon for living well — for bringing more beauty to the everyday,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, in a statement. “Generations have been inspired by her television shows, books, magazines and products, and millions follow her online — trusting Martha’s commitment to quality in everything she does and her impeccable taste in offering the best product. We couldn’t be happier that she believes in Skechers comfort and is teaming up with us.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Stewart, who wears Skechers’ Memory Foam and Arch Fit collections in the campaign, added, “All of their designs and colors are loaded with cushioning and style — they’re a natural for the home, garden and workplace. I think they’ll really resonate with those who follow and enjoy the Martha Stewart Brand, and I look forward to building on our new partnership.”

The lifestyle guru is building quite a resume in the footwear business. Last spring, she launched a limited shoe collaboration with Easy Spirit that also focused on comfort. She previously served as an ambassador for Aerosoles in 2018, and that same year announced a collaboration with Payless on a vegan capsule collection.

For its part, Skechers has been adding several new names to its brand roster. On Super Bowl Sunday, the brand launched two commercials featuring legendary musician Willie Nelson. Filmed on location at Nelson’s Luck Ranch near Austin, Texas, the first spot featured his hit song “On the Road Again” while the second ad offered a twist on Nelson’s signature advocacy to legalize…comfort.

In addition to Nelson and Stewart, Skechers’ team of ambassadors includes fitness gurus and television personalities Brooke Burke and Amanda Kloots, as well as golfers Brooke Henderson and Matt Fitzpatrick, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and a slate of sports icons including Tony Romo, Howie Long, Cris Carter, Sugar Ray Leonard and Rusty Wallace.