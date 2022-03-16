×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kim Cattrall, Josh Hartnett Star in New Farfetch Campaign for Spring

By Stephen Garner
Stephen Garner

Stephen Garner

More Stories By Stephen

View All
Kim Cattrall Fronts the Spring 2022 Farfetch Campaign
Farfetch’s Spring 2022 #YourChoiceYourFarfetch Campaign
Farfetch’s Spring 2022 #YourChoiceYourFarfetch Campaign
Farfetch’s Spring 2022 #YourChoiceYourFarfetch Campaign
Farfetch’s Spring 2022 #YourChoiceYourFarfetch Campaign
View Gallery 15 Images

Kim Cattrall is flexing her fashion plate status in a new campaign for Farfetch.

The “Sex and the City” alum joins fellow actor Josh Hartnett and musicians Steve Lacy and María Isabel for the online shopping platform’s latest spot, dubbed “#YourChoiceYourFarfetch.”

Kim Cattrall Fronts the Spring 2022 Farfetch Campaign
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Following Farfetch’s “The Art of Choice” project with Magnum Photos in September, this new campaign takes inspiration from the referential moodboard culture that infuses the world of fashion and pop culture, with each star channeling their own favorite reference.

In the campaign, Cattrall is seen referencing a chic persona wearing pieces like a butter yellow silk trenchcoat with red Prada bag and a pink and blue-printed sculptural jacket with a white Prada bag.

Hartnett goes with a laid-back style, wearing a brown fitted jacket with black trousers in one photo and an untucked blue striped button-down shirt in another.

According to Farfetch, Cattrall was chosen because she’s “one of the most referenced fashion icons of this day and age” thanks to her beloved role as Samantha Jones in the hit HBO series. Hartnett brings in his own devoted fan base of a different generation, while Isabel and Lacy were chosen to represent a new generation of talent and for their respective unique styles.

“We really wanted to create a campaign that ultimately communicates to consumers that there are no expectations when it comes to their self-expression through fashion,” Holli Rogers, chief brand officer at Farfetch said in a statement. “Our protagonists in the #YourChoiceYourFarfetch campaign represent fashion lovers across a range of ages and style references, choosing the pieces that make them feel more confident and empowered.

Josh Hartnett Fronts the Spring 2022 Farfetch Campaign
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch
uin Sponsored

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad