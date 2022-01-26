How Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber & More Are Helping Hugo Boss Own Social Media Today

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Joan Smalls join rapper Future in Hugo Boss’ newest campaign for its rebranded label, “Boss.”

TikTok star Khaby Lame, South Korean singer and actor Lee Min-ho, British professional boxer Anthony Joshua, Italian tennis champion Matteo Berrettini, and German runner Alica Schmidt round out the all-star cast tapped to front the spring/summer 2022 #BeYourOwnBOSS campaign, shot by fashion photographer Mikael Jansson.

According to Hugo Boss, the “Boss” campaign is the first visual representation of its “historic brand refresh.” After almost 50 years, the German brand is introducing a new logo for its core brand, “Boss,” along with a “360-degree rebrand across all consumer touchpoints” for the label.

Hailey Bieber stars in the new #BeYourOwnBOSS campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hugo Boss

At the same time, the “Hugo” brand also got the rebranded treatment with a new look for the first time since its last logo adjustment in the early 1990s. Both new logos feature a notably bolder graphic typeface aimed at conveying a contemporary look and impactful visual experience, according to Hugo Boss.

The new #HowDoYouHUGO campaign, also shot by Jansson, stars South Sudanese top model Adut Akech, rappers Big Matthew, SAINt JHN, and American dancer Maddie Ziegler.

The company also noted that both labels will see a revamped collection design, store concepts, and omnichannel brand experience centered on a “more playful and casual” aesthetic while “staying true” to the brand’s tailoring codes. A refreshed consumer experience will be also unveiled on hugoboss.com with even more imagery, videos, and content.

“With the branding refresh and the release of the star-studded campaigns, we are ushering in an entirely new era for Boss and Hugo. It is our aim to excite new and younger target groups and turn them into fans of our brands. Both campaigns are therefore an important step in further boosting brand relevance and in reaching our goal to become a top 100 global brand in the years to come,” said Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss AG, in a statement.

This news comes as Hugo Boss reported rebounded sales in 2021 and a strong fourth quarter. Both the “Boss” and “Hugo” labels posted significant sales improvements in the fourth quarter of 2021, fueled by strong increases across all wearing occasions, Hugo Boss said. Growth was particularly driven by the brands’ ongoing strength within casualwear while formalwear sales also continued to recover noticeably, spurred by the occurrence of social events ahead of the holiday season. Compared to 2019 levels, currency-adjusted sales for “Boss” grew by 10% while “Hugo” posted growth of 23%.