Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion Take a Ride in Coach’s Spring ‘22 Campaign

Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion are back for Coach’s spring 2022 campaign.

Shot by Tyler Mitchell, the new campaign, dubbed “That’s My Ride,” sees Lopez biking with a posse of BMX bikers, Megan Thee Stallion battling it out on bumper cars at a seaside amusement park — and Wisdom Kaye and his TikTok super crew, including Noah Beck, joyriding around Brooklyn.

According to Coach, the campaign aimed to “playfully evoke nostalgic ride scenes in movies and music that are now part of our collective imagination.” The brand noted that the spot was captured in cities around the world and was created in collaboration with its new ambassadors Dean Fujioka and Shawn Dou, TikTok star Parker Kit Hill and comedian Elsa Majimbo.

“Joyful and optimistic, spring 2022 celebrates our house codes through the point-of-view of a new generation,” said Vevers in a statement. “It expresses what I’ve always loved about Coach, which is the way our heritage can be a platform for individual expression and bold ideas that shape the future.”

This is the latest marketing initiative between Lopez and Coach. In November, Lopez was seen in Coach’s holiday campaign in a 2021 take on her 2002 “All I Have” music video. Lopez was named the global face of the leather brand in Nov. 2019, with her first campaign debuting for the spring 2020 season.

Megan Thee Stallion also signed as a Coach brand ambassador in 2019 and has appeared at the brand’s fashion shows and in previous ad campaigns, including for Coach’s second collaboration with Japanese streetwear brand Bape in July. Her most recent campaign saw her pose in a series of new ads for Coach’s shearling collection in September.