Why Clarks Tapped These Five Activists for Its First ‘Collective’ Campaign

This fall, Clarks is introducing a new campaign featuring a cast of ambassadors and activists who are championing social change.

Called “Clarks Collective,” the footwear company’s latest marketing spot features five individuals working in racial equality, mental health awareness, LGBTQ+ advocacy and family rights activism with the goal of “igniting new conversations” around social and environmental impact with a wider audience.

The cast includes – Jamie Windust, a non-binary author and LGBTQ+ trailblazer; Basma Khalifa, a filmmaker and Women for Women International ambassador; Vas J. Morgan, a writer, editor and activist; Jeannie Jay Park, a model and intersectional Asian rights activist; and Gabriella Wilde, an actress and ambassador for Project Mama.

Here, FN catches up with the company’s global chief marketing officer, Tara McRae, to discuss why the company chose to highlight these advocates, how it is supporting them and what’s next.

Jamie Windust CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks

Q: How does this campaign fit into the company’s overall marketing and ESG strategies?

A: The ‘Clarks Collective’ is a powerful group that brings to life our new brand mantra – ‘For the World Ahead.’ They all have an important identity, a story to tell, their own philanthropic endeavors, and a strong point of view on what they want for their world ahead.

Ethics, responsibility, and sustainability have always been at the heart of what we do at Clarks, from our very beginnings through to today and into the future. This campaign is the latest of our initiatives to support this. We recently created a global Sustainability Advisory Panel, to support our ambitions. The panel consists of leading experts on the environment, sustainable materials, and diversity and inclusion, who will work with us on our strategy and the execution of our global approach as we continue our journey towards lasting sustainability.

Q: Why is it important for the company to highlight people like the one’s involved in this project?

A: Our Collective – Jamie Windust, Basma Khalifa, Vas J. Morgan, Jeannie Jay Park and Gabriella Wilde – all have an important identity, a story to tell, their own philanthropic endeavors, and a strong point of view on what they want for their world ahead. They all raise awareness around important causes, including, racial equality, mental health awareness, LGBTQ+ advocacy and family rights activism. They are making a positive difference in their communities, which is why we’ve chosen to work with them for this special campaign.

Basma Khalifa CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks

Q: How is the company supporting the individuals that are highlighted?

A: We’ll support them on their unique journeys, and by doing so, promote the welfare of others in each of their communities. For the launch of the campaign, on Thursday, Sept. 8, we will communicate each of the collective’s personal stories, sensibilities, and visions for the future, igniting new conversations around social and environmental impact with a wider audience. Our Clarks platforms will help to further broadcast their voices and social causes to reach like-minded people, inspiring positive social impact and change.

Q: Will Clarks work further with these activists?

A: Absolutely! Clarks will continue to collaborate with the Collective and support each individual’s incentives and stories as part of the For the World Ahead campaign. In continuation of collaboration and outside of the brand campaign, we will be working with them at a deeper, bespoke level to help them drive meaningful positive change. Our work with them will be established throughout the remainder of this year and into the New Year.

Q: Is there a monetary or product donation associated with each of these activists?

A: We will be investing into the Collective’s programs to best support their great work throughout the year. We’ll work on programs which help create maximum impact with their and our audiences, creating lasting and meaningful change.