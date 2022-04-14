×
Vans Is Suing MSCHF Over Its Wavy Baby Sneakers

By Shoshy Ciment
Tyga x MSCHF 'Wavy Baby'
The lateral side of the Tyga x MSCHF "Wavy Baby" collab.
CREDIT: Courtesy of MSCHF

MSCHF is at it again.

The Brooklyn-based art collective has been hit with another lawsuit, this time from Vans. According to a lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of New York on Thursday, Vans argues that MSCHF “blatantly and unmistakably copied Vans’ trademarks and trade dress” as it relates to the marketing, advertising and product packaging for its Wavy Baby shoe.

MSCHF started marketing the shoe in question, the MSCHF x Tyga “Wavy Baby, last month. The sneaker is set to launch April 18 and appears to be based on the classic Vans Old-Skool silhouette, though altered to feature a wave-like aesthetic throughout the shoe. The shoe features a black-based canvas upper coupled with white shoelaces and a wavy white striped overlay panel on the sides.

Vans also alleges that the name “Wavy Baby”is a play on Vans’ WAYVEE mark that the company has used since August 2021.

FN has reached out to Vans for comment.

Vans sent a cease and desist to MSCHF prior to filing the suit. According to a statement from MSCHF, Vans also asked MSCHF to settle in return for for half of the profits generated from the sneaker as well as four pairs for themselves ahead of the launch.

“They also indicated they were willing to meet about future collaborations LMAO,” MSCHF wrote in a statement. “Turns out that they were shaking our hand at the same time they were stabbing us in the back.”

MSCHF is known for creating viral, irreverent products that stir conversation — and often controversy — online. These statement-making items have taken the form of footwear in the past. For example, MSCHF in March released controversial “Satan Shoes” in connection with Lil Nas X. The shoes were essentially the classic Air Max 97s reimagined with black uppers and red detailing. Only 666 pairs of the shoe, which also contained drops of human blood and sold for $1,018, were meant to be released. In March, Nike filed a trademark infringement and dilution complaint against MSCHF for the sneakers.In a statement at the time, Nike said it does not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF. In April, Nike and MSCHF reached a settlement, which included a voluntary recall of the shoes that sold.

This recall also included removing the company’s previously launched “Jesus Shoes,” which were also based on a Nike Air Max 97 and included actual holy water in them from the River Jordan.

