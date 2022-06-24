Ugg Sues Tommy Hilfiger Over Lookalike Fluffy Slides

Ugg slippers have been a go-to for many people during this at-home period.

Ugg is accusing Tommy Hilfiger of copying one of its iconic slipper designs, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this week.

In a complaint filed in a California Central District Court on June 22, the Deckers-owned Ugg claims that Tommy Hilfiger’s “Laydown” shoes infringe on patents related to Uggs’ “Fluff Yeah” slippers. According to the complaint, Hilfiger’s infringing design was “intended to cause confusion” in the marketplace and deceive consumers as to which brand created the shoes.

FN has reached out to Deckers and Tommy Hilfiger for comment.

Introduced by Deckers in 2018, the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide features a platform, furry sole with a sling back elastic slide, open toe, and a furry exterior across the top of the slide. The shoe, Ugg asserts, is “visually distinctive, and unique in the footwear industry” and not essential to its use or purpose.

Tommy Hilfiger’s Laydown slide is also an open toed, sling-back heel slipper that features a similarly furry exterior.

Tommy Hilfiger’s Laydown slide. CREDIT: Saks Off Fifth

Deckers said it has sold “hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth” of the Ugg Fluff Yeah slides, which have received a “high degree of consumer recognition and secondary meaning.”

This complaint marks the latest lawsuit for the slipper and boot maker. In 2019, Deckers sued Australian Leather owner Eddie Oygur for trademark infringement regarding the use of the word “Ugg.” In December, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Oygur’s petition to appeal the case. Also in 2019, Deckers filed lawsuits against Walmart, Kmart and Aeropostale Inc, accusing each of patent infringement, trade dress infringement and unfair competition. The lawsuit alleged that the retailers used the California-founded brand’s sheepskin shoe design without permission.

Two months later, Deckers sued Target and Iconix Brand Group for trade dress infringement and unfair competition as well as patent infringement over the design of its Bailey Button boots. It brought the same allegations against the companies over the use of Sanuk’s Yoga Sling design.