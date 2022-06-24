Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gap Inc., Levi’s, Kenneth Cole + More React to Supreme Court Move to Overturn Roe v. Wade

Abortion right activists gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.

Brands and retailers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday morning, though many big fashion names have remained silent so far. The ruling, which had been expected since a leaked opinion surfaced in early May, eliminates protections for abortions after nearly 50 years. The move is expected to lead to abortion bans in about half of the 50 states.

Levi Strauss & Co., which previously announced benefits to help employees cover the cost of traveling to obtain an abortion, said on Friday that it remains committed to supporting its employees as well as reproductive health organizations.

“We stand strongly against any actions that hinder the health and well-being of our employees, which means opposing any steps to restrict access to the full range of reproductive health care, including abortion,” Levi Strauss & Co said. “Protection of reproductive rights is a critical business issue impacting our workforce, our economy, and progress toward gender and racial equity. Given what is at stake, business leaders need to make their voices heard and act to protect the health and well-being of our employees.”

Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Lauren Hobart said in a statement on LinkedIn that Dick’s will provide up to $4,000 in travel expenses for employees to travel to the nearest location to receive access to an abortion if their states restrict it. Employees, spouses and dependents are eligible for this benefit.

“We at Dick’s Sporting Goods are prepared to ensure that all of our teammates have consistent and safe access to the benefits we provide, regardless of the state in which they live,” Hobart said.

Gap Inc. said on Friday that any employee covered under its healthcare plans can access those benefits in any state, even if they travel to do so.

“At a recent employee event, we shared with our teams the wide range of mental health and family planning benefits we offer—because we know it is important to support our employees, regardless of whether, how or when they decide to start a family,” Gap said in a statement.

Amazon previously told staff that it will pay up to $4,000 in company travel expenses annually to help pay for non-life threatening medical treatments including abortions, Reuters reported. This benefit applies to all U.S. employees enrolled in Premera or Aetna health plans and if a procedure is not available within 100 miles.

Yelp, which employs close to 200 employees in Texas, announced in April that it would reimburse travel for employees and spouses who must venture out of state to get an abortion.

“Overturning Roe v. Wade will jeopardize the human rights of millions of women who stand to lose the liberty to make decisions over their own bodies,” Yelp said in a statement prior to Friday’s rulings. “This goes against the will of the vast majority of Americans who agree that decisions around reproductive care should be made by women and their doctors. Therefore Congress must codify these rights into law. In the meantime, more companies will need to step up to safeguard their employees, and provide equal access to the health services they need no matter where they live.”

Patagonia also said it covers abortion care for U.S. employees on its healthcare plans.

“Caring for employees extends beyond basic health insurance, so we take a more holistic approach to coverage and support overall wellness to which every human has a right,” Patagonia said in a statement on LinkedIn. “That means offering employees the dignity of access to reproductive health care. It means supporting employees’ choices around if or when they have a child.”

Variety reported that Disney, Netflix, Paramount and Comcast also said they would cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions.

Kenneth Cole, the New York-based designer and longtime activist, wrote on Instagram: “I can’t believe we still have to protest this shit.”

Lindsey Vonn, the Olympic athlete-turned-designer, wrote in Instagram stories: “Today is a sad day. I am so deeply disappointed in our justice system.”

Celebrity stylist Karla Welch said in a post, “Aid and Abet Abortion.”