Nike Sues Lululemon for Patent Infringement Via Mirror Device

Nike Inc. accused Lululemon Athletica Inc. of patent infringement related to its at-home Mirror fitness device and other apps in a new lawsuit filed Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The complaint was filed in a U.S. District Court in Manhattan and alleges that Lululemon “summarily” rejected Nike’s demand to stop infringing on six patents, reports said. Nike reportedly seeks triple damages for the alleged infringement.

“The patents in question are overly broad and invalid,” a Lululemon spokesperson told FN. “We are confident in our position and look forward to defending it in court.”

FN has reached out to Nike for a comment.

interactive mirror workout platform, which features live and on-demand classes, was considered a strong buy for Lululemon at the time, as more people turned to at-home workouts at the start of the pandemic. Lululemon acquired in-home fitness startup Mirror for $500 million in 2020. The