New Jersey Walmart Employee Accused of Stealing Thousands of Dollars From Store

A former New Jersey Walmart employee has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the store.

Police arrested Megan B. Tuttle on Wednesday after an investigation found she had stolen various amounts of cash from a Mansfield Township Walmart store while she was employed there on at least 15 occasions, according to a Thursday release from the Warren County’s prosecutor’s office. The total loss reported by Walmart amounted to $198,899.

Tuttle was charged with theft, though a verdict has yet to be announced. FN has reached out to Walmart for a comment.

The news marks another incident of a Walmart employee being accused of stealing from the store. A former Walmart employee in a Wichita Falls, Tex. store was arrested late last month and charged with theft, which allegedly occurred during the four days she worked at the store in December, KXAN reported. And last week, an Indiana Walmart employee was arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars while on the job, 14 News reported.

Other retail centers have also been victim to employee theft. In May, two Nordstrom employees were arrested after Minnetonka, Minn. police recovered $400,000 in stolen goods from the Nordstrom store that employed them.

In addition to employee-driven theft, stores across the country have been subject to a recent wave of smash-and-grab thefts. Also in May, more than $700,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered and a San Francisco Bay-area man was arrested in connection with a smash-and-grab retail theft ring, California Highway Patrol (CHP) said.

Pennsylvania police last week requested help identifying two people suspected of stealing almost $3,000 worth of merchandise from a Kohl’s store on August 23 and 24.